In a time when e-books, online meetings and lectures entertain people in their homes, the public library is a place that holds stories, of people, of community
Tim Miller, recently named director of Rampart Library District, tells the story in chapters. “There are the children who learn to read through a literacy program, or the senior who is otherwise isolated,” he said. “The library provides connection, not just entertainment through books, but a true connection to people.”
The district’s libraries in Woodland Park and Florissant tap into a wide range of interests. “We love books, but we are not book snobs,” he said. “For some people, books are not their favorite medium. But we have something for everyone.”
There are downloadable audiobooks, movies, music videos and a variety of educational programs available. “A huge connector I’ve seen in libraries is story time,” Miller said. “Especially for first-time parents who are isolated and come to the library for story time and meet all these other parents who are going through the same thing.”
As needs evolve, however, the library district continues to pivot. “The pandemic kind of forced our hand; we had to figure out how to serve people in their homes,” he said. “We are still offering virtual programs.”
As far as the doom predictions for physical books, it’s not really a thing, anymore, says Miller. “We do see a consistent rise in e-books, but it’s not huge or a bell curve we thought it was going to be,” he said.
Miller says that physical books are never going to go out of style because people, including himself, get screen fatigue. “People enjoy that tangible experience,” he said “There’s a kind of romance associated with a book. Readers know what I’m talking about.”
Audiobooks, as well, are powerful tools for people who might not otherwise read. “Audiobooks are a lifesaver, especially for people who commute, or have become visually-impaired,” Miller said.
Miller comes to Rampart Library District when there are movements around the country to ban books. “Banning books is always a concern for the American Library Association,” he said. “We’ve been fortunate in that our community values ideas and the First Amendment. School libraries around the country are under fire.”
Miller is confident that there won’t be an assault on ideas in Colorado. “Colorado libraries overall are so connected and well-supported that we don’t see that hostile environment that you might see in the Deep South,” he said. “We don’t see that in Colorado ... knock on wood that we don’t.”
On the other hand, Miller acknowledges that there are people in Teller County who have expressed concerns about censorship. “That’s something really positive, that folks are concerned,” he said. “I think, in American libraries, we’re tied in with the First Amendment and enlightenment through an abundance of ideas. I’m a big supporter of intellectual freedom, which falls under the censorship category.”
For parents concerned about their children’s access to information, they have the right to deny that access, Miller said. “But the library, as an institution, should not be the intermediary. Libraries are about liberty, especially American libraries. We know that information empowers people.”
Miller said he didn’t always intend to become a librarian, but along the way he discovered the “wow! factor” in a career that is so far-reaching.
His first job as a librarian was in Castle Rock, and then he moved on to the Pines and Plains Libraries in Elbert County.
“It’s the principals behind libraries that I want to advocate for, the intellectual freedom,” Miller said. “The coolest thing about working in libraries is that you can be gratified every day because you are positivity affecting people’s lives.”