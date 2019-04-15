After more than a year without a permanent president or CEO, AspenPointe last week announced a new leader will take over in May.
Adam Roberts was appointed to the nonprofit’s top post about 16 months after AspenPointe’s previous leader, Mick Pattinson, abruptly resigned.
Roberts was formerly the chief operating officer of Valley-Wide Health Systems, a federally qualified health center in southern Colorado. An Alamosa native, he was chosen from a nationwide search of more than 150 candidates, the nonprofit said. He is expected to begin in mid-May.
AspenPointe largely caters to Medicaid recipients in need of mental health and substance abuse treatment in El Paso, Teller and Park counties. During the previous fiscal year ending June 30, the nonprofit provided care to 38,841 people — more than a quarter of whom were children.
Susan Seiler, the organization’s chief operating officer, served as its interim president and CEO during the search.