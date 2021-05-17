LAKE GEORGE • The weather cooperated and it was a beautiful day for the opening of the new Pre-School Playground at Lake George Charter School May 6.
Approximately 100 children, parents, teachers, board members, Superintendent of Park County Schools Cindy Bear, and representatives of Community Partnership, Park Alliance for Young Children, and Teller–Park Counties Early Childhood Council were in attendance.
“It’s wonderful living and teaching in a community where there is so much support for our families with early childhood education. These community groups can also help with utilities, parenting classes, play groups and food boxes,” said Bobette Faux, teacher/director of Preschool.
Zoe Ann Holmes, administrator of Lake George Charter School, spoke at the event giving credit to Faux, who was responsible for obtaining the grants and getting the project completed. Holmes also acknowledged the help and support of the agencies listed above, preschool paraprofessional Jamie McCarthy, the dedicated teachers and the parents.
She lauded Ace Hardware in Florissant for the generous contribution of materials like PVC pipe and other items for the kids to enjoy in the hands-on building section of the playground. Parents and volunteers from the community donated the tires and assisted in making the celebration a success by decorating with balloons and serving treats.
The playground has equipment to play on and play with. There is also a music section where kids can pound drums or twist, turn, and flip items on a wall that produces different sounds. It was fun watching the kids check out the different components, that is after the bubble machine finally gave out and the cupcakes were consumed.
The playground is open to the public when school is not in session.
“We are excited to have sustainability in both counties. There is a definite need and we are experiencing growth. The grant from the Temple Buell Foundation made it possible for us to get the capacity expansion of our state license approved,” Faux said.
Previously the school was approved for a capacity of 12 students per class, and that has increased to 20, which helps, as there is a waiting list for the Preschool program. Enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year is now open and families can contact Faux at the preschool at bfaux@lgcsco.org.
“My kids attended school here and it’s awesome for me to come back as a teacher. It is so rewarding,” said Faux.