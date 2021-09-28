WOODLAND PARK • Boom time continues for real estate in Teller County. At Park State Bank & Trust, the addition of Larry Aiello and Jack Galsterer to the loan department reflects the steady pace of applications, for construction, commercial and residential loans.
“By Day Two, they each had a $1 million loan in the pipeline,” said Kathryn Perry, the bank’s vice president of lending.
Galsterer attributes the real estate rush to comparatively low interest rates. “Some people want to build right away, while others just want to buy land,” he said. “The price of land has gone up substantially in the past year, so people just want to get their foot in the door so they can build a home two or three years down the line.”
The race to purchase is almost like the gold rush days of the past. “People are buying land off the internet without even looking at it,” said Tony Perry, the bank’s president.
Aiello and Galsterer are unique in that neither is experienced in the loan business.
“We have a list of traits we look for and both checked all the boxes, character, integrity, smart, honest, mission-driven, service-minded,” said Tony Perry.
Galsterer recently earned a degree in economics from Hillsdale College in Michigan. “I wanted to involve myself in business and entrepreneurship,” he said. “My mentor at Hillsdale taught me a lot about markets and human behavior, the psychological aspects of how our economy works.”
He joined an investment club, served an internship to learn more about banking and investments, and looked for a career that incorporated business, economics and community. “What’s so unique and special about a community bank is that you’re incredibly invested in the people you are working with,” Galsterer said. “Here you have a personal connection with the community, with the individual.”
Aiello is in the midst of internship through the Department of Defense Hiring Heroes program. A 30-year Army veteran, Aiello deployed to Afghanistan and retired as chief of staff for a three-star general.
“Really, the Army is a people business and it’s the same here, but the focus is different,” Aiello said. “You’re trying to make people’s dreams come true, whatever they are and listening to the story and what they have to bring to the table to make it all happen. I’ve enjoyed it.”
Aiello approaches the job with experience as a customer who was approved for a construction loan for a new home in Woodland Park. “It takes a lot of education for people to understand the process and the product we have to offer and how they can fit into that,” he said. “I reflect back on my time just a couple of months ago when we were setting up the loan, so that was very helpful.”
In the recent real estate market, the effects of COVID-19 have been far-reaching. “The quarantine caused a lot of people to reflect on life’s goals,” Kathryn Perry said, adding that the reflection often led to new places. “That happened to be Colorado.”
While the market in Woodland Park is still hot, the trend in real estate is moving west to Divide and Florissant and on up to Cripple Creek and Victor.
“I think people want more space and away from population centers,” Tony Perry said. “And now that people can work remotely, it makes the trend even that much more relevant.”