WOODLAND PARK • When your favorite coffee shop goes up for sale, you have a couple of choices. Find another hangout or buy the place. That’s what Brandon Updegraff did when the owners of the Coffee Cottage put a For Sale sign in the window.
“I was very upset to see the sign, because I like my coffee and when I find a local place, I go to that place,” he said.
In the spring, Updegraff and his wife, Marissa, bought the Coffee Cottage in Gold Hill Square South at the suggestion of the owner-team, Leigh Ann Page and Andrew Naillon.
“We worked together for three months, and I ended up with the shop in April,” Brandon Updegraff said.
In a town where coffee competition is fierce — and getting fiercer with new shops, others adding coffee bars, and two established Starbucks — Updegraff raised the ante. He bought a 16-foot trailer to take coffee on the road for special events such as the Mountain Arts Festival in November.
As well, Updegraff has increased the staff from two to nine part-time employees. And he’s kept the same brand of coffee from Colorado’s Allegro Roasters and added more specialty teas.
In addition to sandwiches, the shop features pastries, including vegan and gluten-free baked goods from Chef Babe, such as the Oreo cheesecake and cookie butter cookie cheesecake. “People go wild over that one,” he said. “We have a hard time keeping that cheesecake in stock.”
Last year, the Coffee Cottage was named one of the city’s Hidden Gems by the Pikes Peak Courier’s Best of Teller contest. “Some people come in and say they didn’t know there was a coffee shop here,” Updegraff said.
The new owners have expanded the inventory to include jewelry along with CBD tinctures and honey. “You can add a drop to your coffee,” Updegraff said.
Now that he owns the shop, Updegraff provides the ambience he once found as a customer. “I just love this place; I’m a coffee drinker anyway, but the hominess here I love,” he said.