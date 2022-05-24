FLORISSANT • For Jason Conley, Evergreen Station in rural Teller County has all the cool vibes of a community landmark.
A convenience store/gas station/liquor store/craft shop at the intersection of county roads 1 and 11, Evergreen Station is the place to find out what’s going on just shoot the breeze.
“I looked for that community feel,” said Conley, who recently purchased the business from Tony and Nancy Radecki, owners of the store for the past 20 years.
Customers range from locals to the tourists who happen to stop in while traveling the Gold Belt Scenic Byway, another bonus of Conley’s purchase.
In times of crisis, however, the little building is a vital resource for information. When the High Park fire ignited the afternoon of May 12, Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell held a press conference at the station. “I livestreamed the conference here on my phone,” he said. “We had over 10,000 views.”
The first two days of the fire, Conley expanded the store’s hours, closing at midnight that first night, opening at 5:30 a.m. and staying open until 10:30 p.m. the next, and reopening at 5 a.m. the following day.
“This is a communication hub,” he said.
With a covered picnic area, a working telephone booth and a Little Free Library (Nancy Radecki’s project), Conley plans to maintain the outside ambiance.
For a few upgrades, however, he hired renowned architect David Langley, of Woodland Park, to add design touches to the 1930s-era building. “I don’t want to change the façade; I have a passion for older buildings,” Conley said.
Stepping into the role of proprietor of a country store is a departure for Conley who has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s in management/information technology.
After serving four years in the U.S. Army as a behavioral scientist during the Persian Gulf War, he worked as a market analyst for Current, and later Agilent Technology, both in Colorado Springs. He founded a real estate company, bought Victorian homes in the city, a small hotel in Venice, Fla., and survived the Great Recession of 2008-2009. “I held on, almost lost everything,” he said. “But I don’t quit, and survived.”
Back in Colorado, Conley looked for a place with the ambiance of the old country store and found Evergreen Station. “This is my swan song,” he said. “This is it!”
Conley and his wife, Lisa, have an adult son, Jacob.
The Conley family and the Radeckis are planning to host an owner-transition celebration barbecue from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 11 at the station. The party features the music of the Cari Dell Trio from noon to 2 p.m.