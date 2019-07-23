A grand day for a celebration, the July 12 award ceremony to honor Mountain View Adventure Park paid tribute to the crown jewel of Cripple Creek. Winner of the Starburst Award from the Colorado Lottery’s Great Outdoors Colorado, the park is a project of the city’s parks and recreation department.
“The Starburst Award goes to cities and towns with outdoor projects that have an impact on the citizens, to places that have spent funds in the best way possible,” said Jennifer Churchill, communications manager for the lottery.
Churchill and the Lottery’s Ambassador, Bonnie Gager, were in Cripple Creek to present the award to Connie Dodrill, executive director of the city’s parks and recreation department.
In accepting the award, Dodrill credited the public works department for their role the project, along with her staff, the volunteers and others who made the project a city-wide undertaking. “We had so many people helping us — it really does take a whole community,” she said. “The park is a showcase for our city.”
It was a $382,497 project, of which Colorado Lottery contributed $209,175, the city of Cripple Creek, $76,000, Terry Putnam & Associates, $20,000, Ashanti Gold Cripple Creek and Victor Gold Mining Co, $70,000, before the company sold the mine.
The park’s amenities include a hill for sledding, a dog park, disc golf, hiking\biking trail, BMX track, a shelter with picnic tables and park benches. The ceremony included a barbecue and a 5k race on the trail.
Mountain View Adventure Park is one of 11 projects to receive the Lottery’s Great Outdoors Colorado Funds.