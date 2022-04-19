In an effort to facilitate healing for the body, mind, and spirit, licensed massage therapist Alexis Chavez opened her studio Radiant Health Therapeutic Massage in Florissant April 18.
Chavez was born in Montrose and lived in several places within the state growing up. She attended Eagle Crest High School in Aurora and then continued her education at Metro State College (now Metro State University) and Community College in Denver studying health services. She felt a calling to help people, and decided to attend massage school. She graduated in 2011 with her degree and license in massage.
She met her husband, Brian, while she was living in Denver. She moved to Colorado Springs and they were married in 2018. Brian, a Florissant native, had been living and working in Colorado Springs as a Pediatric RN. After the couple married, they settled in Florissant.
Chavez previously worked in a studio in Woodland Park and also maintained a mobile massage business. She felt she would be able to serve more clients and do more if she had her own space, and was thrilled when she found a perfect location.
At Radiant Health, she offers several types of massage including Swedish, Deep Tissue, Hot Stone, Neo-muscular therapy, and Pre-Natal. Her massages can run from 30 minutes to two hours.
“Any massage can be customized and modified to the needs of my clients; it’s their massage, not mine,” she said.
According to the Mayo Clinic, “Massage is generally considered part of integrative medicine. It’s increasingly being offered along with standard treatment for a wide range of medical conditions and situations. Massage benefits can include: reducing stress and increasing relaxation, reducing pain and muscle soreness and tension, improving circulation, energy and alertness, lowering heart rate and blood pressure, and improving immune function.”
Radiant Health Therapeutic Massage hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday through Monday, and clients are welcome to call or text 719-426-1597 for an appointment.
Radiant Health Therapeutic Massage can be found on Facebook. A website is in the making.
The studio is located at 18172 Teller County Road 1, Unit 6, above The Farmacy.