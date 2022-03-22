CRIPPLE CREEK • The first week of March was a busy time for new Butte Theater Manager Zack Sztanyo. He and his wife, Sarah, closed on a house in Cripple Creek March 1, they moved in on the 4th and he started his new job on the 7th.
He is taking over from Mel Moser, who will stay on to show him the ropes until May.
Currently, Sztanyo’s watching the front of the house, watching rehearsals for “Blithe Spirit,” the community production that will open April 22-24 with more showings April 29-May 1.
“I’m in training to be ready when the professionals arrive,” he said.
The Thin Air Theatre Company actors will arrive in May. Their first production is “From Rags to Riches,” which opens June 24. There will be four more productions, ending with the annual Christmas show. For show information, visit buttetheater.com.
Sztanyo was born in the Detrioit suburb of Brighton, Mich. He attended Culver Military Academy, a private high school in Culver, Ind. He then attended Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., where he spent a lot of time in theater. From 2016-2018, he attended the Los Angeles Acting Conservatory and acted in and produced shows in Santa Monica, Calif.
His next stop was a theater season at the Butte Theater in 2018.
The Sztanyos were married on the Fourth of July in Lake George near where his mother-in-law, Sonja Oliver, lived while she was a freelance writer for the Pikes Peak Courier.
“Sarah and I had been praying for a reason to come to Colorado,” Sztanyo said. “We heard about the opening at the Butte from my mother-in-law. Sarah and I prayed about it and then I applied. In fact, Sonja and I both applied for the job at the same time.”
Now that they’ve started to settle in, they’re getting to know the community. “The lord definitely led us here,” he said. “He keeps pulling people into our path who can help with the theater and to get to know the community.”
His message to his new community is: “My wife and I are extremely excited to be here. I hope I can carry the torch for Mel in a way that preserves the integrity of the theater and the shows, while at the same time breathing life into the theater and the community.”