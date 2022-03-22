Lori Cohen is remembered for a favorite saying: “What a perfect day!”
Those words are displayed at a newer trailhead on the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs campus. It’s an addition to the network of foot and bike paths surrounding Pulpit Rock, that icon perched atop bluffs and woods between the college and University Village Colorado shopping center, right off Interstate 25.
What a perfect day indeed. Celebrated at a ribbon cutting last fall, the Lori Cohen Memorial Trail should not be missed.
In 2014, after a battle with breast cancer, Cohen died at the age of 56. She left her mark in local health care. And she continues to leave her mark with a trust benefiting the city’s arts and trails. That’s to thank for this scenic 5K loop.
UCCS has directed visitors to parking lot 580, the big lot beside the field house. Find the Cohen sign near the northeast corner of the lot, just up the road to the Heller Center.
Through the meadow, we came to a four-way and stayed straight. This area is notorious for rogue trail-blazing, causing a maze. On our visit, it appeared advocates were busy covering those up; the loop was easy to follow.
It trends to the base of Pulpit Rock, before switchbacking through evergreens and hoodoos, higher to greater views of Pikes Peak and the region’s mountain backdrop. It crests at the top, opposite side of the ridge from Pulpit Rock. From here, it swoops down through a rocky, forested zone — a slice of urban wild that feels like Palmer Park.
Down at the Heller Center, stay straight on the dirt bordering the parking lot. The trail parallels the road back to lot 580.
Trip log: 3.3 miles round trip, 368 feet elevation gain, 6,629 feet max
Difficulty: Easy-moderate
Getting there: Off I-25, exit for Rockrimmon Boulevard toward Corporate Drive/Nevada Avenue. Follow Nevada to the shopping center. Turn left onto North Campus Heights, the parking lot directly across from Trader Joe’s.
FYI: Trail open from dawn-dusk. Dogs on leash. More information: https://bit.ly/3MvVJAU
