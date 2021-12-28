Choices, a nonprofit organization that helps young people with unplanned pregnancies, introduced a new logo this month. A lighthouse with bright colors of orange and yellow inside the deep blue structure captures the theme of Choices.
“We always say that we want to be lighthouse for the community, for people who are in the middle of a dark time,” said Teresa Diamond, Choices’ executive director. “We want to be the hope in their times of trouble. That’s what lighthouses do — they send out that beacon of light.”
Below the lighthouse are the words: “You are not alone.”
Diamond and the organization’s board of directors introduced the logo during open houses at the offices in Woodland Park and Cripple Creek. Both offices are adjacent to the high schools in those cities.
Designed by Mr. Green Marketing company, the logo theme was developed by the board, the staff and multiple teen focus groups.
“We want to appeal to teens,” Diamond said. “We want to have a voice in a teen’s life to help them make healthy choices for the future.”
The bright logo is intended to spark curiosity among community members who may not know about Choices or the free services it offers, which include parenting classes, compassionate support, ultrasounds, pregnancy testing, STI testing and treatment and post-abortion healing classes.
To celebrate Teller County’s teen girls, Choices hosts the High School Girls Winter Ball Feb. 19 at Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park. “It’s going to be a masquerade ball where the girls dress up in gowns,” Diamond said. “We’re going to have a red carpet, photographers, a hot chocolate bar and a sit-down dinner.”
For the gowns, Choices has a variety of resources for the girls to select a dress for the party.
High school teen girls will be able to register in early January at whatchoices.com or choicesco.com under the “Winter Ball” tab. Contact CHOICES with questions at 719-284-2300.
“We want to tell them how fantastic they are no matter where they are in life right now,” Diamond said. “We want them to have a classy event to go to.”