The recent acquisition of Kane Ranch Open Space preserved a grassland area where hikers can enjoy some truly wide and open spaces. There’s nothing to stop the wind in this bare landscape, so plan a visit on calm days when snow cover is light.
From Woodland Park, take Highway 24 to Colorado Springs, then drive south on I-25 to exit 132 in Fountain then head eastward on Highway 16/Mesa Ridge Parkway. After about 1.75 miles turn right on Fountain Mesa Road and drive south for about .75 mile to C & S Road, then east for about 1.25 miles to Link Road then south for about a mile to Squirrel Creek Road. Turn left and drive about 4 miles across the prairie to the Kane Ranch entrance on the right/south side of the road.
From the parking area enjoy a fine view of the distant Pikes Peak batholith and the east and south slopes of the Peak. Hike southeast for about 200 yards where the trail crosses the Williams Creek drainage. The intermittent creek provides sufficient water to support a riparian area with huge cottonwoods. During migration and especially when water is present, this woodland could serve as a great migrant trap for traveling songbirds. Remember that hikers need to stick to the trail area.
Continue hiking east then south across grassland enhanced with rabbitbrush. As the hike continues cholla cactus rise above the historically grazed landscape, some the size of large shrubs.
Prairie dogs assert their continuing ownership of the open space by digging holes in the middle of the old road turned trail. The route passes through prime wintering habitat for Horned Larks with many flocks along the trail and a bit of wind may provide some tumbling tumbleweeds. This section also provides a unique viewing angle of Rampart Range extending northward from Pikes Peak.
About a mile from the trailhead, pass a windmill relic and water tanks on the left and gaze to the southwest for far off views of the snow-capped Sangre de Cristo Range. After another half mile cross another drainage and after about 100 yards reach the beginning of a .75 mile loop section at the southern end of the trail. Savor the mountain views from high points along the loop, before swinging northward back to the trailhead.
Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@peakinter.net Hiking is great exercise but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going and contact them when you return safely.