A couple of columns ago, I talked about why hunting is important to Colorado Parks and Wildlife as a management tool to control wildlife numbers, protect against disease and shield animals from starving on habitat ruined due to overgrazing by large herds.
I received several positive responses and wanted to allow people interested in hunting a way to take the next step.
If you are thinking about getting your hunter education card or simply want to learn more, consider going through my class. I will be hosting a full Hunter Education Course at Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation building on March 7-8. I’d be thrilled if you joined us.
To register for the class, visit the Hunter Education page on the CPW website and search for hunter education course in Cripple Creek. The link is register-ed.com/events/view/154810.
I also encourage you to keep an eye out the “Learn to Hunt” page on our website, cpw.state.co.us, for other types of classes.
Don’t be intimidated about getting involved with hunting. I know it can be overwhelming. There is so much gear, so many places to go, and lots to learn about wildlife in order to be successful at harvesting an animal.
Need help? CPW offers several 101 type classes to help hunters get started.
Maybe you are wondering why you need more than just a traditional Hunter Education class. Well, that class focuses strictly on how to hunt safely, the ethics of hunting and how to learn about the laws and regulations for hunting.
The other 101 classes focus more on how to actually hunt a certain type of species. Strategies and different types of gear are usually discussed. These classes range from waterfowl to specific big game species. Some of them are even hands-on. All ranges of experience are welcomed.
For example, each fall I teach a “Processing 101” class. I have found that many people really enjoy knowing where their food comes from and preparing it themselves. If you think about it, the food a hunter harvests is really the most organic food around. In my opinion, hunters should be credited as starting the first organic movement.
Another way to ease the intimidation factor is to find a buddy who hunts and ask for help. Often mentors can be found at these courses. Hunting is a social sport. I believe you will be more successful and have more fun if you find a hunting buddy.
As for those of you who have hunted for years, I have a message and an invitation for you, too.
My message: Seasoned hunters are absolutely vital to keeping the hunting tradition alive.
All of the newcomers to hunting in my classroom need mentors to guide them as they venture into the fields and forests in search of game. They soon will legally be able to hunt, but it is a daunting task to go straight from the classroom to the field.
So here’s my invitation: Share your abilities and knowledge with these rookie hunters. Please consider passing on your skills to the next generation of hunters.
You don’t have to be an expert or “master hunter” to take someone along on their first hunt and show them the ropes. Simply take a first-time hunter out and give them the benefit of your years of experience. It would be a huge help.
You may not remember how intimidating it can be as a beginner. Often they are unsure what gear to bring. Or they can’t afford a bunch of new gear. Often they are unsure of where to go or even where to start.
Too often people take the class out of curiosity and then never go hunting because it seems too overwhelming to go alone. Having a mentor helps bridge that gap and turn them into self-sufficient, lifelong hunters.
If you are a landowner, you can help novice hunters by providing them a place to hunt. Again, a new hunter may be discouraged by staring at a vast chunk of National Forest or BLM land. A novice hunter who is just starting out may not feel comfortable trying to parse out habitat types or seasonal migrations.
It’s a win-win situation. Landowners who allow hunting enjoy a reduction in game damage on their property. And the hunters enjoy an incredible experience that doesn’t require extensive time off work trekking to remote public property, scouting and camping.
And most novice hunters are excited to harvest a cow elk or doe deer or pronghorn, so landowners are less likely to see “trophy” animals harvested.
As always, thank you for helping me care for the fantastic wildlife around us, and don’t hesitate to contact me with any concerns, comments, or questions.
Tim Kroening holds a degree in wildlife biology from Colorado State University. He works as a district wildlife manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife in Teller County. Contact Tim at 227-5281.