As many of you may know, I was officially hired as the chief of police on March 28. Since that time, the members of the Woodland Park Police Department and I have been hard at work looking at ways to better prepare, equip and train our police officers to serve this community at concierge levels.
All of the exemplary members of the department are eager for our combined future together and to bridge gaps to increase community outreach and engagement, and to implement new programs to help bring our residents, business owners and police department closer together in the interest of safety and security. More information on each of these endeavors is outlined below.
• Community Engagement — In June, we will be starting a new initiative of community engagement. This will be a monthly meeting where you can meet with me and members of our staff directly. We will be available to hear your concerns, issues, and suggestions for our department. This is also an opportunity to simply come and see what we have to offer. This initiative is just one of the many ways we plan to strengthen our partnership with the community for a better future.
• Partnerships — Over the last several weeks, we have also been in close contact with our partners in law enforcement, medical care and fire services to work together to help prepare for and prevent wildfires. Now more than ever, it is critical that we are all in lock step for the needs of the community. I am happy to tell you that our relationships with Northeast Teller County Fire, Ute Pass Regional Ambulance District, and the Teller County Sheriff’s Office are stronger than ever, and we stand shoulder to shoulder with our public safety partners ready to serve you in times of need.
• Crime Prevention — As we start to enter the warmer seasons, it will be important to remember to lock your homes and vehicles to avoid falling victim to thieves who may want to prey on our community. We will be pairing information such as this with additional crime prevention and awareness campaigns designed to help keep our community safe.
• City Events — You can expect to see more involvement from the police department with our city special events and interaction with our community. Our officers stand ready to serve, and are happy to talk with you at community events. If you see us out and about, please say hi!
I am excited for the community to see the results of these efforts, and to steadily improve them over the years.
Please contact me anytime I can help you. No request is too small. Thank you all for welcoming me to the community, and I hope to interact with you soon.
Chris Deisler is the new Chief of Police for the Woodland Park Police Department. Chris has worked in law enforcement for over 30 years and is entering his eighth week as Chief in Woodland Park. He can be reached at cdeisler@city-woodlandpark.org or 719-687-9262.