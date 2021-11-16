The Woodland Park Planning Commission last week recommended approval of Tamarac Parc, a proposed 167-unit development north of Tamarac Tech Park and east of the Village at Tamarac.
The 12.44-acre property is owned by Mountain Starr Investments, and the plan includes 55 townhomes in eight buildings and 112 apartments in three buildings. Jack Bestall, representing the owner, appeared before the commission Nov. 10 seeking approval of a preliminary plat, a site plan review, and a conditional use permit required for all multifamily projects even when they are proposed in multifamily zones.
This property was part of a large annexation in 1999 that was zoned Heavy Service Commercial/Light Industrial. In 2014, lots 6 and 7 were rezoned to Multifamily Residential Urban following a proposal in 2010 Comprehensive Plan to develop 400, high-priority housing units as part of the city build-out.
Multifamily Residential Suburban zones can have up to eight residential units per acre, while Multifamily Residential Urban zones can have up to 20 residential units per acre. In this case, there would be only a few more than 13 units per acre.
The rental units would be a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments, while the owner-occupied townhomes would be mostly two- and three-bedroom units. The original plan for this property called for a 25-foot buffer between the buildings and Colo. 67, but Bestall said the owner changed that to a 30-foot buffer and will add a fence for safety.
Planning Director Sally Riley went over the details of this development, which, if approved by the city council, would include not only 167 housing units, but also a novel plan for a park/open space and a trail.
Multifamily development must be at least 40% open space. In a possible deal worked out between the developer and the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, a bit more than 6 acres would become a public neighborhood park with picnic tables, gazebos and a trail that will circumnavigate the project.
The novel part of this plan is that the park would remain private property and would be maintained by the homeowners’ association. The commissioners added a condition ensuring that the park and trail would be maintained to city-approved specifications.
As the property includes a tiny section of the Lovell Gulch flood plain, the owner will have to seek a Flood Hazard Development Permit. Two detention ponds are also planned.
The developer would need approval from city council to obtain water taps from the multifamily water-tap bank.
During public comment, Sandy Gordon asked if the property’s trees would be clear-cut. Bestall said he and the architects will do their best to preserve as many trees as possible and that most, if not all, trees in the 30-foot buffer would remain untouched. Instead of installing sidewalks along Colo. 67, the proposed trail would meander through the buffer area.
Woodland Park Municipal Court Judge Elizabeth McClintock said she was concerned about traffic, which she said is already congested in that section of Colo. 67.
Riley explained that in 1995, the city manager at that time signed an agreement with the Colorado Department of Transportation to improve Colo. 67 at the Tamarac Parkway and Research Drive intersections when warranted. The improvements were warranted in 1999, but the city didn’t do the work. That oversight will be corrected next summer, with the city adding left-turn lanes at both intersections and a deceleration lane out of Tamarac Parkway, she said.
Two commissioners, Jon DeVaux and Al Bunge, were absent, and four of the remaining commissioners voted to recommend approval.
Commissioner Lee Brown voted “no,” saying that while the park/open space plan seemed like a good idea in spirit, it failed to meet the letter of city codes. He also cited a concern that three quarters of the apartments would have only one bedroom.
The preliminary plat and site plan review will go before the city council for final approval Nov. 18. The conditional-use-permit ordinance will be considered on initial posting with a public hearing/second reading likely at the first December council meeting.