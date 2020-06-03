The Great Outdoors Woodland Park Bike and Trail map is the first of its kind.
In a nod to technology, the map is available via a smartphone app as well as a print version.
Initiated by Drew Stoll, co-owner of Great Outdoors Adventures, and Bill Alspach, avid cyclist and former public works director for the city of Woodland Park, the map outlines 65 miles of hiking trails and 68 miles of biking routes.
Printed on waterproof/tear-proof paper, the map indicates strategic points by various colors. For instance, purple lines are for cycling trails, gray for gravel roads, white for paved roads, and orange for hiking trails.
“I actually hired an intern to go out and GPS all of the trails in the national forest for us,” Stoll said. “He mountain-biked most of the trails. Some he had to hike because they were too steep.”
To avoid any issues with landowners, the map notes conservation easements within subdivisions with brown lines while yellow lines show the city’s athletic fields.
To highlight open space areas in the city, Stoll worked with the city’s planning director, Sally Riley.
“I worked closely with the city and the forest service (U.S. Forest Service) on this ... doesn’t mean it’s perfect but it’s pretty close for people who want to know where to go hiking or cycling,” he said “Sometimes it’s ambiguous where you can go.”
The map, in both a small size and a poster size, is sold at Great Outdoors Adventures and Colorado Gear Lab in Woodland Park. “So now we can start marketing the city from a destination standpoint,” Stoll said.