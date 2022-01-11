GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS • The town rang in the new year on a hopeful note, with word on the on reopening of the popular Catamount Trail and the swearing in of Becky Frank and Nathan Scott as town manager and clerk/treasurer, respectively.
However, in that first meeting of 2022 there was also some sad news as Marshal Virgil Hodges announced his last day will probably be March 7. While Hodges gave the town a heads-up in December, his announcement added a date for his departure.
“I am trying to get to where I can retire; I hope I can make it without getting burned at the stake for it,” said Hodges, speaking at the town board of trustees meeting Jan. 4. “I would encourage the board to begin moving quickly on the search for my replacement.”
In asking for speed, Hodges said he hoped to train his replacement. “I know when I came in, I got handed a key and told ‘there’s your office,’” he said. “I know some people who are applying, so I don’t think you can go wrong with any of them.”
Hodges asked that, in choosing a new marshal, the board keep the aspect of community policing in mind. “This is a town that deserves a marshal who will listen and who will fix rather than enforce everything,” he said. “That’s been my mantra, and I would like to see it carried on.”
Newberry responded, “Nobody can ever replace you. We hired you to be the community policing person. We had gone through a long road of hostility and most people felt kind of bad about our law enforcement here.”
Newberry lauded Hodges for caring about the people. “I can’t thank you enough for setting that model and being that person,” she said.
As well, Newberry expressed gratitude to newcomers Frank and Scott for “taking this on,” while praising the professionalism of each. Last year, clerk Matt Gordon resigned, in part, he said, due to the divisiveness within the community, some directed at the board. Angie Sprang, too, resigned her position late last year as town manager.
Along with his announcement, Hodges reported that the town gained $6,733 in revenue from the paid-parking program instituted by Interstate Parking. In an agreement negotiated by Sprang, the town split the revenue 50-50 with the company rather than the proposed 70-30 split.
To a request by Jay Kita, vice chairman of the parks, recreation and trails advisory committee, to remove the “trails closed” sign on Catamount Trail, Newberry urged caution.
Town officials closed a portion of the trail in August due to a dispute with the owner of a portion of land. “I believe the situation with the Catamount Trail is resolved,” Kita said. “The base of the property in contention has been purchased by the Historic Green Mountain Falls Foundation, so we should have the opportunity now to remove the trail closure signs.”
Nonetheless, Newberry expressed concern that the town had not yet signed a contract with the foundation. “We’re going to need some sort of legal paperwork in place,” Newberry said.
For instance, the foundation also owns the land and is building a trail to the James Turrell Skyspace sculpture at the east end of town. “It’s their private property and we actually have a 25-year agreement with the foundation,” she said. “I’m totally with you; I want to open the trail again but I would like to ask our manager to have a conversation with the foundation.”
During the public comment period, resident Rocco Blasi expressed his aopposition to the town’s decision to do away with hosting meetings on Zoom as well as in person. Blasi referred to his letter in the Dec. 22 edition of The Courier, where he outlined the scope of his complaints. He said he would be circulating a petition to eliminate the position of town manager.
Trustee Margaret Peterson expressed concern about people ice skating in the middle of Gazebo Lake on a recent Sunday. “I don’t feel like it’s been cold enough to be skating,” she said. “I’d like to us to post a ‘No Skating’ sign on the lake.”
In other business, the board approved the addition of Calhan to the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority.
