Todd Dixon, the new mayor of Green Mountain Falls, begins his term on a positive note.
First up is the announcement that the Catamount Trail has re-opened, just in time for the summer hiking season. “I signed an easement agreement this week,” he said, referring to an agreement between the town and the landowner, the Historic Green Mountain Falls Foundation. “Good news things are fun.”
New to the role of government official, Dixon is already establishing a brand. Beginning with a newsletter, online and by “hard copy” posted around town, Dixon is sharing the latest goings-on. For instance, Dixon noted that the Mile High Youth Corps is doing fire-mitigation work on town lands above the Thomas Trail from May 24 to Aug. 14. Find the newsletters on the Green Mountain Falls Colorado Facebook page, facebook.com/groups/GMFCO.
Recently retired, Dixon intends to keep office hours at Town Hall the first three days of the week. “I’m trying to enhance communication, to get the word out,” he said. “Since I’ve been here that seems to be the common theme, that people desire to hear more information.”
In a reversal of a decision by former mayor Jane Newberry, Dixon and the trustees voted to resume the Zoom option for board meetings, but without the “chat” function. Last week, he and the town trustees, Katharine Guthrie, Sunde King, Sean Ives and Nick Donzello, voted to move the public comment option to the beginning rather than the end of the meetings.
Although he and his wife, Nancy Dixon, are relatively new residents, the mayor has deep roots. “My family owned a cabin here on Grandview, so I’ve been out here every summer since the mid-1960s,” he said. “I did a lot of hiking, maybe in places I shouldn’t have.”
With an eye on retiring in town, the Dixons bought property several years ago and built their home in 2020, before the pandemic began to affect labor and supplies. “We lucked out,” he said.
As a result, Dixon is well-versed in building issues around town. “We do have challenges around town, especially with septic systems and people trying to build on empty lots are going to face challenges,” he said. “But the town doesn’t have anything to do with septic systems; it’s all El Paso County Health & Environment.”
As the new mayor, Dixon inherits the managed-parking issue initiated last summer. Controversial among residents and visitors, the mayor says he’s looking at the issue.
For now, the two-year contract with Interstate Parking is still in effect. “At the end of the contract, my intention is to have meetings where the public can comment,” he said. “We’ll also list the pros and cons.”
However, if both parties break the contract, then the town is left with doing parking enforcement at the town’s expense, he added.
Dixon spent 23 years with the Federal Aviation Administration, the last 11 years as regional manager of the Denver Aircraft Certification Office, covering territories in Colorado, Utah and Wyoming and Montana.
With his experience in management with the FAA, Dixon figured he’d be a good fit for the town. “Sometimes you feel that pull to go do something,” he said
In addition to holding town board meetings, Dixon has set a rigorous schedule. “Right now, I’m trying to go to the committee meetings, fire mitigation, parks/recreation/trails and the planning commission,” he said.
Except for June 7, the mayor plans to hold board meetings the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 7 p.m. in town hall. “My wife and I love the community and we’re wanting to give back,” he said.