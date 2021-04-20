A building that incorporates nature into its design, the new station for the Green Mountain Falls/Chipita Park Fire Protection District is in a forested setting on a hillside above town.
Designed by Boulder-based F&D International architects, the 13,650-square-foot station is intended to meet the needs of the fire protection district for the next 100 years. A 21st-century leap up from the small and historic station adjacent to Lake Park, the facility features living quarters for on-duty firefighters.
A result of a lesson learned during the Waldo Canyon Fire that tore through Ute Pass in June 2012, the station reserves a room for an incident command post with a state-of-the-art communications system.
A tour of the facility with Gary Florence, treasurer of the district board, is preliminary to an open house planned during the Green Box Arts Festival in July. “People need to see what they bought,” he said.
A $4.4 million project, the station is funded chiefly by a $3.5 million bond and tax increase approved by district voters in 2016 along with a $1 million matching grant from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs. “We couldn’t have finished this without DOLA,” Florence said.
The construction phase is nearly complete and Florence expects the transfer from the old station to the new to begin at the end of April. The new facility replaces what has been called a badly outdated and inefficient structure.
There are all kinds of cool features that distinguish this facility. The training classroom, for instance, is notable for the write-on wall that takes the place of a chalk board. “It’s a special paint; you can write on it and with dry erasing, just take it off,” Florence said.
For that all-important break in the day, the crews have a separate place to brew coffee, stash their lunch and chat.
New for the administration, both Chief Steve Murphy and board secretary Jeff Idleman have private offices.
Living quarters for on-duty firefighters include a kitchen, television room, patio and four bedrooms. “We built this facility not for today, but for the future,” Florence said.
The exercise room with a rubberized floor has a variety of machines paid for by the volunteers. “We are unique; we are two organizations,” Florence said. “The district owns the building and the volunteers are a 501©(3) organization with their own funds.”
The garage, with four apparatus bays and infrared heating, is large enough to accommodate the district’s seven fire engines plus a new one on the purchase list. As well, there is a decontamination room for the firefighters to shed gear after a call.
Merritt General Contractors built the facility and Colorado Civil Construction completed the grading, water and gas lines.
The Green Mountain Falls/Chipita Park Fire Protection District, which has a paid full-time chief and about a dozen volunteers, serves roughly 1,600 people in the Ute Pass communities. The agency responds to more than 300 calls a year, most of which are for medical emergencies, Florence said.