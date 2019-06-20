The Colorado High School Activities Association recently came up with a fresh alignment for prep football for 2020 and 2021. The move will only slightly affect Woodland Park and Cripple Creek-Victor.
Woodland Park will remain in Class 2A, but the Panthers’ league will shrink by one team with Elizabeth joining the six-team Colorado Conference. Woodland Park will remain in the Tri-Peaks League with Manitou Springs, The Classical Academy, Lamar and La Junta, which won the 2A state championship last fall.
Woodland Park coach Joe Roskam said the main reason Elizabeth left the Tri-Peaks League was to balance things with the five-team Southwest Conference.
“For us, it means that we had to pick up another non-league game, and we did that by adding Salida to our schedule,” Roskam said. “I think it will work out well for us and Salida for the next two-year cycle, especially from a geographic standpoint.”
Salida is about 90 miles from Woodland Park and Elizabeth is around 65.
Roskam is also happy that the Panthers get to remain in 2A for at least two more seasons. Woodland Park dropped down to 2A from 3A last fall due to declining enrollment numbers.
The CHSAA board of directors approved a new football alignment based on criteria including enrollment numbers, competitive balance within each conference, geography, risk minimization, success/non-success, school participation percentage.
“2A is where we should be,” Roskam said. “It’s a good spot for us. It will give us a chance to hopefully have some success and build our numbers.”
The Panthers have not made the playoffs since 2000 when they lost to Canon City in the 3A state championship game. Woodland Park also made the postseason in 1999 as a 4A school, losing in the quarterfinals to Skyline.
Roskam will be returning for his ninth season as the Panthers’ head coach. The first seven were spent at the 3A level playing in a class that included elite programs like Palmer Ridge (the current two-time defending state champions), Discovery Canyon, Mead, Palisade and Pueblo East (three consecutive state titles from 2014-16).
“One of the biggest factors facing most programs is that football is a dying sport,” Roskam said. “The numbers are down in male sports in general, but it’s really affecting football. Pop Warner is down 100,000 kids across the country from just a few years ago.”
The Panthers went 0-9 last season, but much of that can be attributed mainly to three factors; most of their players were sophomores and juniors, their league was among the toughest in 2A, and all four of their non-league games were against 3A opponents.
The Panthers will play the same schedule here this season.
CC-V will again be allowed to play down at 6-man level for the next two-year cycle. The Pioneers have the enrollment numbers to be playing 8-man, but they’ve had trouble finishing the last few seasons with an adequate number of healthy players.
CC-V will remain in the South West Conference in 2020 and 2021 with Antonito, Cotopaxi, Mountain Valley, Sierra Grande and La Veta.