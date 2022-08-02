FLORISSANT • The installation of four new members on the Florissant Fire Protection District board of directors last month was followed by several volunteers being fired by Acting Fire Chief Erik Holt.
Following the July 18 first meeting with a full board, there was a feeling of optimism that the fire district’s troubles of the past few months would be worked out. The FFPD board members told volunteers they were anxious to meet with them and hear their concerns and issues and get to know them. The board also formed a committee, comprised of new board members Amanda Sutton and Jim McGovern and a to-be-named representative of the volunteer firefighters, to review the applicants for the position of new, permanent chief.
However, on July 20, three FFPD volunteer members received termination letters from Holt, as well as one suspension, and one demotion. Those volunteers reached out to the board and were told they would convene an emergency meeting.
During that emergency meeting, held July 23 by Zoom, the board went into executive session on the topic of “safety discussion.”
When the board returned to the meeting, they stated the discussion regarded personal threats they claimed to have received. They voted to have a deputy present at all open meetings going forward.
Next, the board went into another executive session to discuss personnel matters. When it returned, McGovern made a motion to terminate Holt as acting chief.
Following a lack of response to his motion, the board discussion turned to back pay for Holt. McGovern questioned the amount of nearly $25,000 that had been requested, stating: “I believe awarding back pay to Chief Holt would be a clear violation of this board’s fiduciary duties. The SDA Guidelines pursuant to 24-18-103 C.R.S. state that ‘A Director has general, common-law fiduciary obligation to the District… As a fiduciary, the Director has the duty to exercise the utmost good faith, business sense, and astuteness on behalf of the District…’ Paying nearly $25,000 to someone when the district has no obligation to do so would violate our fiduciary duty because it lacks business sense and astuteness on behalf of the district.
“Not paying backpay does not represent lack of good faith because the acting dhief has repeatedly told the district and the taxpaying public that he was serving as a volunteer without pay. Directing district funds to someone without any obligation and in contradiction of stated expectations violates our fiduciary duty and eliminates funds that could be used for the betterment of the district. Paying Erik backpay at this point also sends the message that you are pleased with his actions as acting dhief.”
Board President Starla Thompson called for a vote to pay Holt $24,624.66. The vote was taken and Thompson gave her vote of aye, McGovern voted nay, Joe Kraudelt abstained as did Amanda Sutton, and Justin Snare voted aye.
Thompson stated that since they were unable to agree on that item, the meeting had to be adjourned.
There was discussion that the item could be tabled and the meeting could continue.
Thompson began to prod Sutton to change her vote to the affirmative.
“Please note that you may want to review the FFPD bylaws in regards to voting requirements. The bylaws clearly state in section 7(b) that a majority of the board members present must vote in the affirmative for a motion to pass. The vote on the back pay for the interim from the members present in the meeting was 2 Yay, 1 Nay, 2 Abstain. You do not have a majority of three ayes, and therefore the motion failed. Any action on the back pay motion is illegal,” said FFPD volunteer LeAnne Spicer.
She added, “Just in case the board chooses to continue ignoring their own bylaws, please refer to §§32-1-103(16) and 32-1-903(2), C.R.S for the same requirement that the vote must be a majority of those present.”
The board moved on to the next agenda item, defining the interview committee for a new chief. McGovern reiterated that there would be a representative from the volunteers and said he also would like to include a chief from another district.
He also stated they were not accepting any more candidates, and that the committee would review applications received and come back to the board with recommendations.
McGovern stated that he wanted to be on record stating that, as a board member, he had the right to request other items on the agenda for discussion.
This included public comments regarding the recent terminations, suspensions, etc.
Thompson said “this leads to disfunction to add things to the agenda.”
McGovern made a motion to allow public comment. There was no second.
The board approved a request by Holt for funding to repair the pump on one of the Brush trucks.
He also requested pay for three new members he brought to the department from Four Mile Fire Protetion District. McGovern voiced concerns about a $75,000 expenditure.
After that, Thompson made a motion to adjourn and the meeting ended.
Former FFPD chief Mike Bailey later told The Courier he felt the reason for all the tumoil in the district, including his firing, was an intention by the leadership to create of a new fire district that would be a merger of Florissant and Four Mile.
He said that before he had accepted the position of chief last year, Jay Teague (in his then-role of Four Mile chief) informed him that Four Mile and Florissant would become one district.
Bailey said he felt this was to discourage him from taking the job.
“I feel it’s been the plan all along to join the two departments; my acceptance of the job and working to build the department didn’t bode well with their plans, they had to get rid of me,” he stated.
Bailey added, “The next monkey wrench in the scheme of things was how the community and volunteers have stood behind their department. They know if this plan comes to fruition, their taxes and insurance ratings will drastically change.”
Bailey said he has retained an attorney and is putting into motion a lawsuit regarding his suspension and firing against individual FFPD board members, and not the district as a whole, as he does not want to sue the district and cause additional more financial difficulties.
The board has announced a special meeting to be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the fire station at 2606 W. Highway 24, Florissant (80816).