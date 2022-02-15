WOODLAND PARK • In a life of hard knocks and a few golden moments, Yani Ortiz considers her new job to be “soul food” that is both satisfying and joyful.
Recently hired as the transport specialist for DayBreak, An Adult Day Program, Ortiz is hitting the road in the organization’s 2022 Ford Econoline.
The Econoline was funded by a grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation and is valued at $98,000. Levy and Ted Schweitzer, mobility manager for Teller County and director of Cripple Creek Transit, wrote the grant.
Her duties include picking up clients at their homes, some as far away as Colorado Springs, and after they participate in a day of activities, bringing them home.
Many of DayBreak’s clients have dementia or Alzheimer’s and come to the home-like setting in Woodland Park for the day. Founded by Paula Levy, DayBreak is the only nonprofit organization of its kind in Teller County.
Ortiz found the job listing on a Facebook employment page and aced the requirements. “I love working with seniors and have experience with dementia,” Ortiz said. “My grandmother, who passed, had Alzheimer’s.”
Ortiz and Levy clicked. “She’s a survivor,” Levy said. “I got several applications, but hers rose to the top. I could tell that she has a great personality, and I had an instant connection with Yani.”
Ortiz is the mother of three grown sons, two in the military and the other in the construction trade. One of her sons is a flight lieutenant in the Marines who finished college on a four-year full-ride scholarship. “I’m a single mom and very proud,” she said, wiping away tears.
Ortiz brings with her a sense of compassion, born of being too long on the other side of comfort and content.
Several years ago, she was caught in the housing crunch in Colorado Springs and spent a few months working full-time but sleeping in her car. “I was waiting for an apartment,” she said. In the meantime, Ortiz found temporary help through Ecumenical Social Ministries. “I’d wake up at 4 in the morning to stand in line for a shower,” she said.
Eventually she found an apartment and a kind of spiritual renewal. “The experience was humbling,” she said. “I went through a really difficult time, and a few years later started volunteering at ESM. I was running the women’s shelter at night.”
Looking back on the death of her grandmother, Ortiz recalls her feelings of grief and the various stages after the diagnosis, “Because you are losing that person in slow motion,” she said.
Ortiz added, “When she did pass in 2014, it was more of a relief, because she wasn’t my grandmother. She was very child-like.”
While Ortiz had another job offer, she took the part-time position at DayBreak and works three days a week at another job to help pay the bills. “I wanted something that feeds my soul,” she said.
Along with transporting the clients from their homes, Ortiz is responsible for keeping the vehicle in tip-top shape and is ready to resume DayBreak’s excursions. “Because of COVID, we haven’t had outings, so we’re barely getting back to going places — but I’m waiting to take clients to places such as Cripple Creek,” she said. “I’m all for it. Let’s go!”