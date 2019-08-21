In a place whose identity is tied to mining, the new exhibit at the Cripple Creek Heritage Center is a tell-all about gold.
A lot has happened in the industry since Bob Womack discovered gold in 1880 in the city’s Poverty Gulch, which launched “The World’s Greatest Gold Camp” that included mining in Victor.
Michelle Rozell, the center’s director, initiated the idea of updating the exhibit to tell the story of how gold comes out of the earth. “We’ve been trying to get a modern mining display here and worked with Newmont’s Cripple Creek & Victor Gold Mining Co.,” Rozell said.
Last week, Newmont and the city’s Heritage Tourism department hosted a reception to introduce the exhibit. “It’s exciting to bring information to the exhibit about what happened that put gold here in the first place,” said Brittany Dayley, ore control geologist for Cripple Creek & Victor Gold Mining Co.
The exhibit explains the eight steps in the life cycle of a modern-day gold mine, from assessing the environmental baseline to ensuring that a stable and productive post-mining land use has been established.
For the heritage center, a surprise discovery of new minerals on the land across the street enhances the exhibit. Among the “new” minerals are: carbonized wood, terminated quartz, terminated selenite, high-grade gold ore and pyrite. Newmont donated the minerals for the exhibit.
“Cripple Creek’s Heritage Tourism staff performs a vital service to the district. They welcome visitors to our home and provide introductions to all the wonderful things there are to see and do here,” said Brad Poulson, Cripple Creek & Victor Gold Mining Co. external relations representative. “This provides a meaningful return on investment for area businesses.”
Penny Riley, who also represents external relations, added. “We at Newmont thank the city of Cripple Creek and Michelle for allowing us to place the exhibit at the heritage center,” she said.
Learn more about the exhibit at visitcripplecreek.com.