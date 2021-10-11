A new fire chief will join the Cripple Creek Fire Department in January.
Interim City Administrator Ray White announced to Cripple Creek City Council on Oct. 6 that Peachtree City, Georgia Fire-Rescue Chief Joseph O. O’Conor Jr. accepted a contract with Cripple Creek. O’Connor has given 60-day notice with his current department. Acting Cripple Creek Fire Chief Ryan Lohmeier will continue as acting chief until O’Connor takes the reins.
According to a biography issued by Cripple Creek officials, O’Conor has had a 30-year career in volunteer, private and public emergency services agencies in rural, suburban and urban communities.
He joined the Peachtree City’s Fire-Rescue team in 2001 as a volunteer emergency medical technician/paramedic. He finished firefighter training and was hired as a full-time firefighter/paramedic later that year. Since then, he has served as a training lieutenant, assistant chief of training and special operations and as assistant fire chief. He was appointed to fire chief in 2012.
O’Conor is married and has five children and four grandchildren. He has a Master of Science degree in executive fire service leadership from Grand Canyon University, a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology from St. Bonaventure University, and an Associate of Applied Technology degree in fire science.
He has completed the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer Program, has been recognized as a Fire Chief Officer by the Center for Public Safety, and has been certified as a Georgia Fire Chief by the Georgia Fire Chiefs’ Association.
In other business, the city hired Lara Lowenheim as administrative assistant for the city clerk’s office. Also, the search for a permanent city administrator could be winding down as the city’s consultant KRW is looking at finalists.
Also, Finance Director Paul Harris gave the monthly COVID-19 report. He said September was the third worse month for COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Only November and December 2020 were worse.
“Teller County had 339 cases in September,” he said. “There were five deaths in September and one already this month. October is off to a bad start with 63 new cases already. There could be new record.”
With 21 cases in September, Cripple Creek hasn’t fared any better.
“Teller County reports that 54 percent of the county population has been vaccinated,” Harris said. “I hope I get to stop making these reports soon.”
Harris and his staff have been busy working on the city’s 2022 budget. He conducted budget work sessions on Oct. 5 and 6. There could be more budget work sessions as needed. Work sessions are not broadcast or recorded but are open to the public.
The draft budget is available under the finance department tab on the city website, cityofcripplecreek.com. Council will likely approve the budget in early December.
Additionally:
Mayor Milford Ashworth proclaimed October as Arts Month, coinciding with National Arts Month.
Council approved the City Employee Healthcare and Ancillary Benefits Renewal. Health-insurance rates will increase by 3%, but Human Resources and Risk Management Director Carol Stotts said the average rate increase for most cities is 5%.
Council also approved two rezones on second reading. One ordinance will rezone four lots on Thurlow Avenue from R-2 (limited residential) to R-3/4 (neighborhood residential) to accommodate future housing projects. The second ordinance will rezone two lots on Crystal Street from R-1 (edge residential) to R-3/4 for the same reason. Both rezones were requested by John Vasilakis, representing Boulder Run Investments and REI Services, respectively.