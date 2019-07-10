Buildings burning, smoke rising, horse-drawn wagons pulling out of a fire station, these and more photos are part of a new exhibit at the Cripple Creek District Museum.
The exhibit is a record of 1896 and 1899 fires that swept through and destroyed most of the city of Cripple Creek.
But in a place where the residents revere the history of the city, the exhibit is the result of a project that fostered a sense of community.
Led by the museum’s director, Bill Burcaw, the special display highlights the way fires were fought in the old days, from the horses to the alert system via fire boxes around town.
There’s an old sign that has “Dan” chiseled on a piece of wood, named for the last horse on the fire brigade. “Dan and Doc were the last two fire horses,” Burcaw said. “The city finally got a fire truck in 1914.”
And there’s an antique map, framed and given a place of prominence in the exhibit. Community Bank in Cripple Creek donated the map.
Perhaps most significantly, Burcaw has displayed the photos and artifacts in two ways, some on wood and others on brick, to denote the change in building materials, after the wood buildings were destroyed in the blazes.
Rising from the ashes, the city rebuilt using brick for the construction. The evidence is there, as most buildings have the year “1899” on the façade. The engraved dates indicate the city’s dedication to retaining its architectural ties to the Victorian age.
For instance, a popular pizza place, Ralf’s BreakRoom, is the same building that was the National Hotel. “The hotel was like the Broadmoor of its time — but the town died during the 1920s, so they tore the hotel down for brick,” Burcaw said. “And the Elks building is where the old Stock Exchange was.”
Newmont Mining Corp. funded a research room to include a fire-proof vault to store historic photos. The city threw in another $15,000 for the exhibit, increasing its funding to $55,000 while locals contribute volunteer labor.
With four new hotels on the docket and an expected influx of tourists, the historical narrative at the museum has the potential to attract a wider audience.
Just in case kids think visiting a museum is boring, Burcaw has a game for that. The object of the game, “Mysteries of the District Museum,” is to locate the answers to eight questions somewhere in the museum. Those who come up with correct answers throw their names in a hat for drawings in August and September. The prize is a half-ounce gold nugget, funded by donations from business owners in town.
For information, call 689-9540.