The Pikes Peak Woodland Park Lions club is bringing cornhole to the mountains. What’s cornhole? It’s the midwest term for a bean bag toss.
The club is starting an indoor recreational cornhole league which will play at 6:30 p.m. at Shining Mountain Golf Course for eight weeks, Oct. 2 through Nov. 8. The cost per person is $25. Cash prizes will be awarded for the best teams at the end of league play.
Individuals will be paired by a drawing to play for each game played. No established teams or knowledge of how to play is necessary to join. All are welcome.
The club is also looking for businesses to sponsor the league. The purpose of the league is not only to bring recreation to the area, but also to be a fundraiser for the Lion’s Club. All proceeds from the league and league sponsorships will be donated to various charities, most of which are local. The club has set a goal this year of sending three campers to the Colorado Lions Camp, sponsoring a sports team in Woodland Park, and donating to various Lions charities that help with vision issues. The club also helps area residents who cannot afford glasses.
Those interested in the cornhole league or the Pikes Peak Lions Club should call Terry Ratcliff at 1-314-276-0648, email woodlandparkcornhole@gmail.com or visit sites.google.com/view/woodlandparkcornhole.