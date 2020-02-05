When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 8-9, and Feb. 15-16

Cripple Creek Ice Festival: By the numbers

Ice carving teams: 4

Blocks of ice per team: 110; 60 will arrive prior to the festival, 50 will be delivered a week later

Weight of each block of ice: 300 pounds

Number of visitors to the festival: 30,000

Number of years in existence: 13