As the new executive director of the Community Cupboard, Lisa Rawson is leading a team of volunteers to handle the Thanksgiving rush. Three days before the holiday, the team had supplied 48 families with the holiday meal.
Recent donations to the cupboard have eased the financial burden on the nonprofit that continues to serve people with temporary needs, particularly around the holidays.
The needs vary. “With the cost of living, it’s very difficult,” Rawson said. “Many of our families are struggling — and it’s not by choice.”
Last week, Newmont Mining Corporation donated $10,000 to the cupboard to help with the Thanksgiving boxes. When word spread of the increased need for donations, the community responded.
In addition to Newmont, Safeway, City Market, Care and Share, the Lions Club, Charis Bible College, IREA, Loaf ‘N Jug, Starbucks, Columbine and Gateway elementary schools, the Beta Club at Woodland Park High School and Grandmother’s Kitchen joined the parade of donors.
“If it wasn’t for the generosity of these local businesses we wouldn’t be able to do this,” Rawson said.
With the influx of donations the cupboard’s pantry are anything but bare — and many of the items are tagged with ideas. “We’re starting to give recipes to our recipients,” Rawson said.
The organization works with the help of its volunteers, some of whom have been there for years, Jeff Dewolff, 15, years, and Beth Tinsley, 25 years. “Without our volunteers we wouldn’t be here,” Rawson said.