A burst of spiritual energy and divine vigor, Rev. Darlene Avery is the new pastor of Church in the Wildwood in Green Mountain Falls.
Avery leads the United Church of Christ congregation in a time when divisions among religions have become emotionally-charged.
“This is a purple church, a safe place for people with different backgrounds, beliefs, ideologies,” she said. “I think in our current climate that is a rare and beautiful thing.”
Known as the progressive church in Ute Pass, the congregation is designated as “open and affirming,” welcoming everybody no matter their sexual orientation. The affirmation is according to the standards adopted by the Rocky Mountain Conference UCC.
As the new pastor who replaces Diane Martin, who resigned recently, Avery plans to get acquainted. “My first job here is to do a lot of listening with discernment and exploration,” she said. “What does that mean about who we are called to be and what we are called to do?”
First up on achieving that goal is to guide the church while it seeks certification to become a temporary emergency shelter for the American Red Cross. In 2012, when the Waldo Canyon Fire threatened homes in the Ute Pass area, the church did provide temporary shelter to the evacuees. “This is one way we want to strengthen our role in the community,” Avery said.
Along with the application to be a Red Cross temporary shelter goes some spiffing up for the church, with a new roof by Highline Roofing and Gutter. As well, Tatter Hall, on the upper level, where people gather for coffee, has been renovated with support from a grant from the Kirkpatrick Family Fund.
Avery, who is also a licensed social worker, has a master’s degree in divinity from a collaborative program through the Iliff School of Theology and the University of Denver.
In Colorado, she previously served as pastor for the Vista Grande UCC and interim pastor for UCC churches in Crested Butte and Gunnison. Along with working as a counselor in private practice, she served as the chaplain/grief counselor for Pikes Peak Hospice.
While she has closed her private counseling practice, Avery facilitates support groups for EnCompass Rehabilitation Hospital and for the MS (Multiple Sclerosis) Alliance in Woodland Park.
While Avery has served the church as an interim pastor for the past eight years, this time it’s time to enhance connections. “I have met so many people who tell me intergenerational stories of people in their families who have been baptized, married or had memorial services here,” she said. “What’s clear to me is that this church has an important role in this community and Ute Pass.”
In a turbulent world, the church offers a time-out. “There’s a lot of change in the world right now. Some of this change feels a little like we’re close to coming off the rails,” Avery said. “So how do figure out what’s important to hold fast to and what’s important to roll with?”
For Avery, Church in the Wildwood does have a role. “I think that is another thing we can do in the community is to be a positive gathering place where we can learn from and about each other and claim our common ground as Americans, as Christians,” Avery said.
Avery’s husband, Rev. Derek Krehbiel, is a chaplain for Brookdale Hospice in Colorado Springs.