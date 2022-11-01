CRIPPLE CREEK • Ushering in a new era for the Butte Theater, Zach Sztanyo is completing his first few weeks as the manager.
Trained under former manager Mel Moser, a beloved member of the community who retired recently, Sztanyo is slowly expanding theatre options in southern Teller County.
“I don’t want to come in and shake too many things up right away, but I think we can move the Butte in a different direction,” he said. “I would like to see companies come up, whether it’s Colorado Springs or Denver, and put on a show at the Butte.”
The city of Cripple Creek owns the Butte Theater, which sub-contracts with the Thin Air Theatre Co. and artistic producing director Chris Armbrister.
Thin Air and Armbrister’s current production “Young Frankenstein,” which runs through Oct. 30, is attracting audiences from around the region. “It’s phenomenal, and is being received so well,” Sztanyo said.
The Butte separates shows produced by Thin Air and local shows that include melodrama and musicals with a variety of directors.
In continuing to stage melodramas, Sztanyo maintains the tradition founded by late Wayne and Dorothy Macken at the Imperial Hotel in 1948, followed by their son, the late Steve Mackin and his wife Bonnie.
Since 2000, the Butte has staged the melodramas in the Victorian building at 139 E. Bennett Ave., which is renovated and refurbished by the city of Cripple Creek.
Sztanyo plans a full schedule for the 2023 season, expanding from two to five shows. from January to mid-May. “We’re looking at doing an all-woman show in January,” he said. In February, the Missoula Children’s Theatre will stage a production at the Butte.
For the April-May production, to be determined, the Butte is collaborating with Chris Medina’s Funky Little Theatre Co., which is based in Colorado Springs.
Along with collaboration with other theatre companies, Sztanyo has his eye on enhancing partnerships with the Cripple Creek-Victor School District. “I’d like to see acting and film classes at the Butte, teach kids how to make short films and do a mini film festival,” he said.
Staging school plays at the Butte will give the performances that extra zip. “There are not a lot of opportunities for kids up here where they can explore their creativity,” he said. “Not everybody has to be the next Matt Damon, but you can make a living building sets, learning lighting.”
As the manager of a theatre with roots in the community, Sztanyo has street cred. An actor with his wife, Sarah Jewell, in independent films such as “The Rook” and “Relative Duplicity,” Sztanyo is back in theatre mode.
“I come from a world of Fortune 500 companies and wanted to try something new,” he said, referring to the family-owned auto manufacturing business where he worked in Chicago, Detroit and Los Angeles.
Yet he had a hankering to get back to the business of acting. “That’s my calling, but it keeps getting derailed,” Sztanyo said.
In the meantime, he’s adjusting to a place that’s a wee bit smaller than his previous homes. “It’s a little jarring that everybody knew about me when I got here, knew my last name and that I bought a house here,” he said.
But that hometown communication tree showed up when he got COVID and was down and out. “Within two days, I had people from the city dropping off food, somebody brought me ice cream, 7-Up,” he said. “Just to see how quickly they surround you — so that was my first incidence of that.”
Now that he’s a proverbial member of the group, Sztanyo is buzzing with ideas.
“For me, the best part of the job is the people, some who have been coming here for 40 or 50 years,” he said. “Seeing that is like a breath of fresh air in Cripple Creek, something outside of gambling.”