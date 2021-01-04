Skyspaces. They are treasured art experiences in 29 countries. Next summer the first in Colorado will be unveiled on Red Devil Mountain in Green Mountain Falls during the Green Box Arts Festival.
How to explain a James Turrell Skyspace, each with its lone large aperture — think telescope or camera — open to the heavens? It’s personal, an epiphany, sun and moon, the mysteries of changing light, solitude, contemplation.
During a December Zoom wrap-up of Green Box’s most unusual and unpredictable 2020 novel coronavirus almost-festival, co-founders Christian Keesee and Larry Keigwin announced what’s coming, the planned permanent installation of the Sky-space. A trail will be built up the mountain to the site.
The planned in-person festival is June 21-July 11, and will conclude with the dedication of the Skyspace.
There will be music and dance at Green Box once again. As hosts Keesee and Keigwin toasted 300 enthusiastic online supporters from across the country, they said it’s much needed because “everyone has missed the arts, the power of live performances.”
Rescheduled from last summer, 12 dancers with the American Ballet Theatre Studio will have a residency and performances. There will be even more arts camps for area students.
Green Box 2021 will have its first Pooch Parade, a community sing-along and outdoor film nights. There’s a block party in Green Mountain Falls and cooking demonstrations.
The reception was an opportunity to raise glasses of pomegranate margaritas (recipes shared online) to last summer’s more limited socially distanced festival activities, the co-founders’ virtual broadcasts “Happy Hour with Chris and Larry,” art installations by Chad Mount and Pard Morrison, Jason Hackenwerth’s huge inflatable sculptures and a July Fourth performance by Horseshoe Road.
There’s so much to come during this all-new year, the hosts told guests. More at greenboxarts.org.
