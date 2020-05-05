How does it feel living through events that will probably be a dividing line in time?
Once we beat this COVID-19 thing, our lives will likely never be the same. That is probably both disheartening and wonderful. It all depends on what we make of it. I can say that nothing in any college class I took prepared me for what we face with this worldwide pandemic. We are building the plane in the air and the great thing, from our school perspective, is it is flying!
I was out watching Chartwells, Woodland Park School District’s dining service folks, at Columbine Elementary, Summit Elementary in Divide, and at the Grange in Florissant providing meals for kids. No one prepared us to be able to do all that is needed to feed kids safely in this environment, but we are doing it anyway. We are feeding anywhere from 380 to 499 kids per day at these locations along with delivering to those who cannot get to these locations. That is part of what we do as a community — we take care of our kids. Frankly, you can judge a community by how they take care of their kids. Beware of those who do not.
We will lift each other up. It won’t matter what party we belong to, our religion, our ethnicity, or if we thought this all was a hoax or not. We must take care of one another. We realize now that we will not be back in our brick-and-mortar schools this school year yet we still strive to serve. I have no idea how we would do this without the technology we have developed. Thankfully we did and, frankly, we were ahead of almost any other district in preparing for this because of processes we already had in place.
Like many of you, I have lost friends to this virus. It gets real quickly when that happens. The loss of life is just one of many impacts on Teller County, Colorado, our nation and the world. We have a crisis and it is my firm belief that we should never waste a crisis.
We are working as hard as we can to learn from some of the things we are doing, knowing that the world will never be the same after this. We are paying attention to doing things better with the likelihood of this not being the last federal emergency we face. Without the crisis, we would likely not see some of the opportunities to make us better. We will be better on the other side of this because of some of the successes and failures that we are learning. I see businesses, churches, social clubs and more doing the same thing. We are all learning through this crisis and we will be stronger in the end.
Unprecedented. What a word. We are definitely experiencing a new reality and I thank you for coming together as a community to take care of one another. We have had to make some tough decisions and, anytime one has to make tough decisions, there are those that cheer you on and those who feel the need to let you know that they would have done it differently had they been in charge. That’s part of life and definitely part of my career.
Above all, we are working to be safe. For example, Woodland Park High School graduation will be on the same day as previously scheduled (May 22) but it will be different. Our seniors (by the way…the Class of 2020 are 9/11 babies) and our high school principal are working hard on these plans. The reality is that no matter what they decide to do for our seniors, there will be those who disagree. We just ask people to be as supportive as possible as we work through this and many other events. We are working hard not to cancel but postpone in most situations. For more information on date changes and plans, go to our website, wpsdk12.org.
I am so proud of the leaders in our community and county for coming together for the greater good. There are those who try to manipulate situations to be good only for a few but we are rising above that. I couldn’t be more proud to live where I live and serve WPSD students and “staffulty” as their superintendent.
As I stated in my March 25 column that wasn’t printed (see it online at bit.ly/3bOZn63), we are Teller County! Let’s love our neighbor and even those who aren’t during this time. Check on your neighbor and those around you. We can be the light on the hill for others in our nation to strive to be. Be safe, my friends!
Steve Woolf is the superintendent of the Woodland Park School District. Go to wpsdk12.org to watch “Woolf Weekly,” his message to the community.