It’s been just over a year since Neil levy died at the age of 66 on Aug. 1, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with renal cell carcinoma.
Today, his family and friends continue their efforts to ensure his legacy lives on with a massive upgrade project for the baseball field at Meadow Wood Park in Woodland Park.
“My dad was around for a long time and he seemed to know everybody,” said Max Levy, the eldest son of Neil and Paula Levy. “He was involved in the restaurant business shortly after he moved here and he made a ton of connections.
“Everything he did, he did with a ton of passion and just genuine caring for the people he was involved with. He knew he had a lot to offer to kids and to business and to the community.”
The plan is to have the baseball field at Meadow Wood Park renamed the Neil Levy Memorial Baseball Field, and over the course of several years to add upgrades to the city-owned facility, such as new bleachers, press box, restrooms, concession stand, new scoreboard and lights.
Paula and Max Levy are heading the project. Paula said about $40,000 has been raised through the Neil Levy Memorial Baseball Field Fund.
“The project will be done in phases,” Paula Levy said. “Phase one is the press box and new bleachers.
“So many wonderful people from the community are pitching in.”
Paula said her family — which includes younger sons Sam and Lou — hope to have a plaque dedication and renaming of the field ceremony by next spring. The Woodland Park City Council recently passed an ordinance to allow a dedication plaque at the field.
A longtime resident of Woodland Park, Neil Levy wore many hats. Many times all in the same day.
He purchased the Swiss Chalet restaurant in Woodland Park in 1999 and Pepper Tree restaurant in Colorado Springs three years later. He served as mayor of Woodland Park from 2014-20, and was head coach for the Woodland Park High School baseball team from 2016-19.
He was also a passionate New York Yankees fan and near-scratch golfer.
“Neil taught me how to golf,” said Gig Spencer, a longtime friend of Levy’s. “In turn, I taught him how to play squash. After three months, I couldn’t touch him.”
Spencer helped organize the first Neil Levy Memorial Golf Tournament. It was held July 17 at Patty Jewett Golf Course in Colorado Springs and featured the likes of Baseball Hall of Famer Goose Gossage, who played in Spencer’s foursome.
Gossage helped raise money by signing autographs and donating memorabilia that was part of the ticketed prize drawing.
Max Levy, vice president/chief operations officer at Park State Bank & Trust, said about $5,000 was raised from the tournament to add to the fund.
“My dad loved baseball and he loved the Yankees,” said Max, who is running his dad’s restaurants. “It would have made him happy to know that a Yankees Hall of Famer played in the tournament.”
Mike Schommer, a 2000 WPHS graduate, owns a construction company in Colorado Springs and plans on donating his time and materials to upgrade the Meadow Wood Park field.
“Neil and Paula always donated their time to the community and this is the least I can do,” Schommer said. “This is a project that will allow me to leave something to my kids, and kids for generations to come.”
Levy’s grave is marked with a Yankees home plate with his birth and death dates, Yankees pennant and American flag, Yankees batting helmet, a large plastic bucket of balls that is marked “Coach Levy,” three baseball bats and 13 baseballs on a well-manicured gravel bed.
To donate to the Neil Levy Memorial Baseball Field Fund, send your gift to: Park State Bank & Trust, Attn: Neil Levy Memorial B.F.F., P.O. Box 9, Woodland Park, CO 80966.
“We’re getting to the point where we understand that this project is possible,” Max Levy said. “All the things that go along with losing somebody like my dad, it takes time to navigate through that. A year later we’re a lot more healed and we’re very excited to do something for the community in honor of my dad.”