Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting stay-at-home order, the April 16 Woodland Park City Council meeting was held virtually on the Zoom platform with participants in their homes and Assistant City Manager/City Clerk Suzanne Leclercq in Council Chambers.
The Zoom meeting offered an opportunity for Mayor Neil Levy to give an emotional farewell and pass the gavel to Val Carr, who was elected on April 7 and sworn in virtually at the meeting.
“Normally there would be lots of people in the room celebrating the last council, but there is little if any normalcy in our lives right now,” Levy said. “Someday we’ll all be able to get together to celebrate Woodland Park and talk about our new council and mayor.
“When I was elected, we had seven people sitting on council but there are only five here tonight,” he said, referring to former Councilman Paul Saunier’s decision not to attend his last meeting and the absence of Councilman Noel Sawyer, who has tendered his resignation. “There's something wrong with that picture. The ability for council to work collegially together seems to have passed. Some of the fault, but not all of it, lies with me.
“Our group didn't accomplish as much as I expected. … before you do anything else you need to find a way to put things behind you, including the election. (If you don’t) there is a chance that you could go down the wrong road again.
“Today, we face obstacles we've never faced before in our city, our state and our country. As a city we need to do everything we can to help our citizens. You won't accomplish what you set out to do unless you can find a way to work together.”
Levy thanked the city staff for the many ways they helped him and the council do their jobs, with a special thanks to City Manager Darrin Tangeman, Leclercq, Police Chief Miles DeYoung and all first responders.
“When I bought my second restaurant, I learned that I can’t be two places at once,” he said. “If you hire the right people and give them ownership, they will do a better job than even they thought they could do. It behooves all of you to think about that path. What’s better than seeing your staff coming to work with a smile on their face.”
“I also thank the most important people in my life — I’ve been struggling with my health these past four or five months and I wouldn't be here today without my family,” he said. “Paula, after almost 31 years, you know how much I love you. You've been a saint and we've raised three great children, all of them are better than me.”
“The opportunity to be mayor has been the greatest honor,” he said, adding: “Thank you for your support. I look forward to a time when we can get together. … I welcome the new council and wish you all the best of luck. You haven't seen the last of me.”
After Levy’s farewell, Leclercq swore in Carr as mayor and Jim Pfaff, Rusty Neal and Robert Zuluaga as councilmembers.
Carr nominated Council members Kellie Case and Hilary LaBarre for mayor pro tem. The council chose LaBarre.
Council members were appointed as liaisons to the following boards and committees:
- Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments – Carr and LaBarre
- Keep Woodland Park Beautiful – Neal
- Utilities Advisory Board – LaBarre and an alternate to be chosen after council appoints Sawyer’s replacement
- Main Street Committee and Downtown Development Authority Board – Zuluaga
- Colorado Municipal League Policy Committee – LaBarre and Pfaff
- Historical Preservation – Carr
- Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and Special Investigations Fund – Case
Applications to fill the empty council seat are due by May 14.
During public comment, Downtown Development Authority board member Tanner Coy submitted an email letting council know that the DDA is likely to approve a resolution asking council to reinstate the sales tax vendor fee and eliminate the business license fee.
In other business, council approved a liquor license for the Peak View BBQ & Taproom, owned by Yi Mei Zhou and located at 1139 E. U.S. 24, also known as the former Burger King.
Council also approved a resolution setting the policy and procedures for holding board and commission meetings remotely. Applicants for quasi-judicial cases must confirm that their cases can proceed electronically. With that approval, the next Woodland Park Planning Commission meeting will be at 7 p.m. on April 23 after a 5 p.m. council work session to discuss the up-coming comprehensive plan update and COVID-19.
Carr and each new councilmember ended the meeting by thanking the previous council, the new council and the voters and promising to work hard for the citizens of Woodland Park.
All virtual council meetings will be at 6 p.m. Meeting times will return to 7 p.m. once virtual meetings are no longer necessary.