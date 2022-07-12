GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS • In a place with steep mountain terrain, and narrow dirt roads and driveways, short-term rentals can be a source of friction between neighbors.
Green Mountain Falls Mayor Todd Dixon and the town board of trustees plan a special roundtable meeting on the topic at 6:30 p.m. July 26 in the Sallie Bush Community Building,
In the meantime, Kathleen Snow filed an appeal to reverse the town’s approval of two short-term rentals for Brad and Chris Miller.
At the town board meeting last week, Snow took issue with the Millers’ rental properties, highlighting the larger issue of short-term rentals, in general.
Before the meeting, Snow provided photographic evidence of the area surrounding the two Miller homes — a shed, a trailer and five cars that belonged to the guests. “I did have concerns about the number of vehicles, five of them, parked in the two places,” said Nathan Scott, the town’s clerk/treasurer.
While not required as part of the approval, Brad Miller said he had removed the shed and the trailer. To comply with the conditions of the permit, Miller agreed to relieve the congestion by allowing two cars in the driveway of one and three in the other
If there are more than five cars at one time, a neighbor offered to let guests use his driveway to relieve the overflow, Miller said.
Yet with the expected confrontation between Snow and the Millers, Scott pointed to the issue hitting towns in El Paso County, in general. “This is a case study for some things the board could look at for future short-term rental policies,” Scott said.
Snow had more concerns, however, than just the shed, trailer and cars. “People on vacation in short-term rentals have a different mentality and behave differently,” she said.
Some guests drive around at all times of the night looking for the rentals, thus disturbing the peace. Some guests sit outside and smoke marijuana in the wee hours, with smoke wafting over to her home, she said. “Sometimes, the septic overflows,” she said, adding that the odor drifts over to her property.
Miller responded that he had fixed most of what Snow complained about, including the septic. “Most of her accusations are exaggerated,” Brad Miller said.
At this, Mayor Dixon reached for the gavel, said he would not allow any back-and-forth arguments at the meeting.
Trustee Nick Donzello urged the neighbors to try to work it out rather than relying on the local government to solve the issues. Trustee Sean Ives added that there are several short-term rentals near his home. “Communication between the parties is really the only way these things are going to get resolved,” he said. “Law enforcement is limited in what they can do.”
Dixon added that the issue is one of private property rights. “We look at the information that was presented and what’s in our code,” he said.
The board voted unanimously to deny Snow’s appeal.