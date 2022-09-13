CRIPPLE CREEK • Disgruntled neighbors of the new Chamonix Hotel and Casino, a project of Bronco Billy’s, complained last week to the Cripple Creek City Council.
At issue is the height of the hotel building due to the addition of three stories to the original six first approved by the city council.
The neighbors who complained said they felt blindsided by the extra three stories.
“Why the addition? Everybody was happy with the six stories,” said a neighbor who lives on Eaton Street.
From terming the hotel a “blight on our community” to a skyscraper that blocks scenic views and causes an expected reduction in home values, the neighbors expressed outrage over the now nine-story hotel.
“The reason we purchased our home at that location was because we had a gorgeous view,” said a neighbor, speaking from the podium. “We could see the road to Victor as well as the Sangre de Cristos. Everything now is totally gone.”
The woman blamed the city for approving the addition. “I think you owe us a reason why you have gone ahead without any input from the residents or Bronco Billy’s,” she said. “Now you’ve got sidewalks going up and down everywhere; we’ve had our alleyway taken away, our view and now perhaps our front yard.”
City Councilor Tom Litherland suggested that Full House Resorts Inc., owner of the hotel, hold a town hall meeting with the residents. “I think it would be a good idea for Full House to explain their project and tell us of their future plans and answer some of your questions,” he said.
The city council approved the request for the three-story extension in February 2021, said Ken Hartsfield, the city’s building official who was not employed with the city at the time.
The request came during COVID restrictions and the meeting was held on Zoom, with limited public attendance, Hartsfield said.
He noted the Chamonix Hotel’s eighth floor is currently in construction, with the ninth floor to follow.
In other business, Paul Harris, the city’s finance director, reported that revenues in July are down from the same month a year ago.
“Last year we had a tremendous bounce, with people coming out of COVID restrictions, and we were treated very well,” Harris said.
“Unfortunately, Black Hawk continues to grow their component of the market, which takes away market share from us and hurts us with gaming distribution.”
As a result, revenue from coin-and-table games is down $11.2 million, or 5.1%, Harris said. “Year-to-date, we’re down $3.8 million, 2.8%.”
Adjusted gross proceeds from July 2021 to July 2022 are down by $1.3 million or 7.6%.
“July is normally our highest month of the year,” Harris said.
In response to Harris’s report, Howard McNair suggested there are other reasons for the reductions.
“Don’t you think that because of all the construction and disarray in town, people don’t want to come up here?” he said.
“Things aren’t normal by any stretch of the imagination.”
Harris added that higher gas prices may also be keeping people away from traveling, not only to the gaming cities. “It’s not just us, it’s nationally,” he said.
Additionally, Chief Joe O’Conor reported that Cripple Creek Fire Department received two grants for firefighter protective clothing: $66,000 from Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control; and $5,000 from El Pomar Foundation.
“The money will go a long way for updating our self-protective equipment,” he said.
O’Conor added that CCFD’s Firefighter Academy has started, with 12 volunteers.