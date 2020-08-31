A Woodland Park High School student who has COVID-19 attended school Wednesday after telling staff he or she had tested negative — and now nearly 50 students and staffers are in quarantine, the district’s superintendent said Friday.
School staff familiar with the student’s family learned that a family member had tested positive and asked about the student’s health as the student entered school. They were told the student had tested negative, Woodland Park School District Superintendent Steve Woolf said Friday.
“It turns out this wasn’t the case,” Woolf said, adding that the district was later informed by Teller County Public Health that the student, though asymptomatic, had tested positive for the virus.
“We’re not thinking it was intentional — we’re thinking it was confusion.”
In an email Woolf sent to parents on Thursday, Woolf said “While no malicious intent is presumed in this case, WPSD urges all parents to act with abundant caution and complete transparency as they consider the expanded consequences of such decisions in sending students to school in person. The impact of this situation is quite small in comparison to what might have occurred had more students been in school that day.”
The positive result kicked contact tracing into action at the school, resulting in 43 students and six staffers being quarantined at home for two weeks, Woolf said.
The school’s normal enrollment is approximately 690 students. Just 160 were present on the day of exposure (Wednesday), he said. About 30% of the student body opted for remote learning.
The student’s test was conducted prior to the start of the school year, Woolf said in the email to parents Classes began on Tuesday, Aug. 25.
“The good news our protocols worked,” Woolf said on Friday, adding that due to everyone wearing masks and the use of the school’s numerous new HEPA air purifiers, the chances of someone else contracting the sometimes deadly virus are “not great.”
Students who opted for in-person learning for the school year returned in “soft start” mode, with high-schoolers attending one day of class to meet their teachers, then shifting to virtual instruction, and younger students attending on a hybrid online/in-person schedule. Students will be allowed back for full-time in-person learning after Labor Day, Woolf said, but families will continue to be able to pick online options.
The district was able to offer online positions to all teachers who are at-risk, have family members at risk or even those who are merely concerned about the virus, Woolf said, adding that he felt it was important to give them choices.
The district’s schools have installed “COVID-rated” air purifiers, and surfaces are frequently cleaned “even though science is telling us that isn’t necessarily how” the virus is most frequently transmitted, Woolf said. “The flu ought to be a lot less this year with all the masks and surface cleaning and everything else.”
Each of WPSD’s five schools has also established an extra nursing station, allowing for kids displaying coronavirus symptoms to be separated from those with other health concerns, he added.
The district plans to use its protocols to “keep schools open and kids coming who want to come, and continue to take care of the kids who choose to go virtual,” Woolf said.
