Treehouses of all kinds are experiencing a renaissance.
When an acre-size slice of land in Gold Hill came on the market this year, local resident Jessica Brookhart, 41, snapped it up for $80,000.
The draw for her: The house was a treehouse.
It was a place she could hang out with her husband and two young boys.
“I had never been inside it, but had admired it from a distance,” she said, admitting it was an emotional purchase.
The man who owned the land had built the treehouse with materials from a recycling center in neighboring Boulder. The structure can fit two adults and two children. There’s no bathroom or running water, and a squat potty is outside on the ground. There’s a camping stove for cooking, and water has to be hauled up. From the windows, you can see Longs Peak and the Continental Divide.
“Since I was a little girl, I was obsessed with little mini-houses, or sheds and treehouses,” Brookhart said.
She sometimes rents out the treehouse and, to her surprise, lots of people want to use it.
“For me, it’s this magical place,” she said. “I have to block off a bunch of weekends just so we can spend time there too.”
Treehouses have proliferated during the pandemic. There are stylish backyard ones built by professionals, and makeshift ones thrown up just to escape the four walls of home.
Unlike the rickety treehouses of yore, many of these new ones have been upgraded. Most are still accessed with a ladder, however, requiring you to climb.
More people have been drawn outdoors and into nature during COVID, and treehouses are part of that pattern, said Jeff Galak, associate professor of marketing at Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business.
“They are an attempt to do something fun and interesting and away from other people,” Galak said.
Part of treehouses’ popularity, he said, is parents’ desire to create more backyard amenities so kids will go outside.
Nostalgia is another part of it.
“Nostalgia is a huge driver for consumers in general,” he said. “People are being creative with how they engage with that type of nostalgia.”
On social media, a variety of treehouse hashtags on TikTok pulls up millions of results. On Pinterest, searches for “treehouse homes” are up sevenfold from the year prior. And treehouse rentals have their own section on Airbnb.