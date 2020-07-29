As concern about the potential impact of COVID-19 on the mental health population grows, Gazette Charities and El Pomar Foundation have stepped in to do their part.
On July 17, the two organizations announced the addition of National Alliance for Mental Illness to the 2020 Empty Stocking Fund Class of Partner Agencies.
It is the first partnership since 2016, when Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care — centered on end-of-life services — joined the Empty Stocking Fund’s efforts to provide resources for local health and service agencies in the Pikes Peak region.
NAMI is the 20th agency to join the Empty Stocking Fund.
“Everyone is concerned for building resilience among people, suicide prevention and helping us stay connected as human beings and attending to our mental help needs,” said Deb Mahan, executive director of Gazette Charities. “We felt like it was the right time to add a new agency.”
NAMI Colorado Springs focuses on educating, supporting and advocating for people and families in the region living with a mental illness.
“At no cost, NAMI offers multi-week classes and regular support groups for those who are directly affected, while also breaking down widespread stigma with community education programs and presentations,” Gazette Charities said in a statement. “In addition, via resource and referral services, NAMI operates as the first point of contact annually for hundreds of locals seeking to navigate the mental health system.”
For more information, visit emptystockingfundco.org.