With the resignation of Nate Scott after serving less than a year as the clerk/treasurer for Green Mountain Falls, Boulos Ayad took the oath office from Mayor Todd Dixon last week.
A year ago, Scott applied for the position of town manager, along with Becky Frank, who was chosen by the board to take the position. Scott then agreed to serve the town as the clerk/treasurer.
In his farewell, Scott said that Frank was the better choice.
“It’s been a tremendous experience working with Nate this past year,” Frank said. “His contributions have been so valuable and quite a big deal. I’m lamenting his leaving our team, but I see that he has such tremendous potential.”
Dixon added. “Nate, we really do appreciate what you have done for the town and we wish you the best in your future endeavors.”
Scott responded. “I didn’t anticipate leaving so soon, but this is something I had to pursue,” he said. “But I’m thrilled to have ‘Bou’ here; he was really impressive when we interviewed a couple candidates.”
Scott’s resignation is effective at the end of January. In an interview several days after the meeting, Scott said he and his family had moved from Green Mountain Falls to Colorado Springs where he has found employment.
"I’m thrilled to have to opportunity to have the overlap and do some training with ‘Bou’ on site, for Becky’s sake and everyone,” Scott said. “I will be available for questions. Thank you all; it’s been a pleasure working with all of you.”
During his year in office, Scott wrote several grants and established a connection with Mile High Youth Corps to do several trail projects. In November, he wrote a successful application to Great Outdoors Colorado which awarded the town $82,000 to hire the youth corps for mitigation projects.
In other business, the board:
- Approved a trail-maintenance agreement with the nonprofit organization, Friends of Ute Pass Trails, in the amount of $5,500 for 2023, an increase of $1.000 from 2020. The increase is due, in part, to inflation and unanticipated costs of the maintenance, said the organization’s president, Rocco Blasi. “We need more tools and are offering this service at a significant discount for the town,” Blasi said. The contract states that the Friends will provide trails’ inspections, a prioritized trail maintenance schedule and a minimum of four trail workdays on town land. The board’s approval was in line with the recommendation by the town’s Parks, Recreation and Trails Committee whose chair is Jesse Stroope.
- Approved a motion to apply for a $230,000 grant from the Community Development Block Grant program. The money, to include an $8,000 match from the town, would fund the removal and replacement of deck planks, handrails, benches and light poles on the Gazebo Lake bridge. The iconic Gazebo is listed on the National and State Register for historic structures. “We would replace these materials that would match the Victorian architecture of the Gazebo,” Frank said.
- Approved expenditures for two security cameras, on town hall and the maintenance building. The approval was on the recommendation of Marshal Sean Goings. The cost for both is $2,988.