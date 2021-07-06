After 36 years with the Teller County treasurer’s office, Nancy Nolan is retiring. In a sometime-raucous ceremony, interrupted with tears and hugs from her co-workers, Nolan bid farewell to the place where she is revered for her know-how.
Her boss, Mark Czelusta, the sixth county treasurer Nolan has worked for, threw the party June 30 in the Cripple Creek office. For openers, Czelusta enjoyed a little ribbing about Nolan’s longevity.
When Nolan started as employee No. 33 on Dec. 2, 1985, the Dow Jones was at 1,457. Her last post was as deputy treasurer.
“Today, the market is 33,500-ish,” he said, adding that the best-selling car in 1985 was the Ford Escort.
In a tribute to Nolan’s institutional knowledge, Czelusta pointed to what he calls “the wisdom perch,” a stool at the side of her desk. “All elected officials, at some point or another, would sit there and Nancy would tell them how it is,” Czelusta said. “Nancy has given me the gift of savvy.”
In farewell, Nolan’s co-workers gave her a gift basket of wine from the Abbey winery in Cañon City and a carving of a moose, her favorite animal.
As well, Czelusta gave her a framed photo of the historic county courthouse on Bennett Avenue in Cripple Creek where she worked for 36 years. “You are leaving with your head held high,” Czelusta said.
Nolan’s retirement plans include “decluttering,” and spending time with her grandchildren.
Speaking after the reception, Nolan said, “Teller County is the greatest show on Earth.”