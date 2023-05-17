Before Merit Academy’s current location in the back of the middle school, Merit occupied what had been the old and long since abandoned Do-It-Best Hardware spot in one of our County’s busiest commercial locations.

People who remember the old hardware location may be hard pressed to imagine that a school could have ever gone on there, and that is understandable. While the reasons this all came about are many, and much ink has been spilled here and elsewhere explaining why, that isn’t the point of this article. Mine is to share some of my personal stories as to what it was actually like attending school in a modern “one-room schoolhouse.”

Only the kindergartens had a space defined with four permanent walls and a door. Everyone else, from first to eighth grade, had class in spaces separated by temporary walls similar to what adults would describe as large cubicles. Each cubicle had held something approximating 20 kids along with live teacher instruction. At no time could I not hear word-for-word what was going on in other grades.

Our school had no practical gym, no library, no real cafeteria, no lockers and no areas like science or computer labs. Even things that people might take for granted like say, electrical outlets, were hard to come by.

Recess, unlike the happy memories my readers may remember from their youth, took place in an empty field owned by a church, a space defined more by what it didn’t have rather than what it did. We had no playground equipment. I began affectionately calling this area “the dust bowl,” once the grass wore away after about a month.

Then, there were issues like what happened once with the Sherwin Williams store. On that fateful day, we were testing when paint thinner began dripping from the ceiling causing some to feel unwell. The paint store hadn’t even realized what they had done until it was too late and school was canceled.

And of course bookending every school day was drop off and pickup. Unlike the standard, well designed and safe methods devised at a typical school, our patterns took on a trial and see approach. For a while, a hundred cars cued up behind the City Market grocery store and attached alley, a part of town even seasoned residents may not know exists. But the traffic pattern finally settled on a giant queue that would run like a long snake through the front of the commercial storefronts, marching past the car repair shop before spilling out at the Loaf ‘N Jug.

Merit is now finishing out its second year in a new location and with more enrollment than ever. But Merit’s first year in a “one-room schoolhouse” will forever hold memories I won’t forget. Would I want to be back at our old location? No. That said, the care, compassion and commitment my teachers showed in the midst of a very challenging situation trumped all the things our school obviously lacked.

Ruth Wiseman is a Woodland Park native. She attends Merit Academy as a freshman and is also dual-enrolled at Pikes Peak State College.