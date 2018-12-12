Woodland Park’s music man is at it again. After leading his musicians for a concert earlier this month, along with performing during the home tour, Craig Harms is directing another concert Sunday.
Not your grandpa’s concert, this one is titled “A Snazzy-Jazzy Christmas.” “We’ll play holiday favorites, performed in more of a jazz setting,” Harms said, adding that two pieces were recorded by the late jazz artist Stan Kenton.
Harms has founded and directed several bands. Two of them will star in the holiday performance: 18-piece Swing Factory and the French horn choir of nine, most of them members of the Wind Symphony.
The musical event begins with a reception featuring Ralph Rothstein’s” A Stick A Pick A Chick and Friends” before the concert starts at 7 p.m. at the Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park
A Snazzy-Jazzy Christmas is free, but donations are welcome. For a sneak preview open to the public, the band plays a dress rehearsal from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the cultural center. For information, call 687-2210.