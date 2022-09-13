The return of the Mountain of the Sun Festival after a five-year hiatus didn’t turn out exactly how organizers hoped.
There was no visible mountain, and there was no sun Saturday at Aspen Valley Ranch.
And of about 70 ticketholders, maybe half showed up to enjoy a wonderful lineup of bands that performed despite temperatures in the mid-40s, and a thick fog and mist that obscured one of the best views of Pikes Peak of any venue.
The 255-acre ranch, about a mile west of downtown Woodland Park, was donated to the Pikes Peak Community Foundation by the family of the late Woodland Park artist Gordon Jackson, who purchased it in the 1960s.
Before his death in 2004, Jackson formed a foundation to preserve the property and “inspire appreciation of the environment and natural resources through innovative education,” states a 2012 Colorado Springs Business Journal article.
A lover of the forest, Jackson wanted the land to be preserved as a place for all to enjoy.
The Business Journal’s article states that Jackson “was part of the Healthy Forest Initiative, a program started in 2003 under President George W. Bush, which meant Jackson thinned the forest, cleared vegetation and worked to reduce and eliminate fuel” and “... loved teaching others how to keep the forest healthy. ... Even now, members of the U.S. Forest Service and Colorado State Forest Service visit to see what a healthy forest should look like.”
There was some controversy years after his death and the subsequent land donation when Pikes Peak Community Foundation terminated Jackson’s daughter, Julie Snyder, from her position as caretaker of the Ranch in 2017.
“After Jackson passed away in 2004, Snyder donated the majority of her family’s ranch to the Pikes Peak Community Foundation, which then placed Snyder in charge of the ranch under its auspices,” Gazette reporter Debbie Kelley wrote in a November 2017 article, “Woodland Park ranch manager’s dismissal raises concerns about preservation of property.”
The foundation did not disclose reasons for firing Snyder at the time, and stated her employment was not a stipulation of the land donation. But there were hard feelings, and Snyder feared the foundation would sell the parcel. That hasn’t happened.
Gary Butterworth, who was the foundation’s CEO at the time (he retired from that position this May), told The Gazette, “We believe we can create greater impact for the community and for the ranch by divesting of these properties and investing in an endowed charitable fund for the benefit of the ranch and activities and programs aligned with Gordon Jackson’s vision to serve the citizens of Teller County.”
Butterworth was the foundation’s second leader since the 2014 retirement of Michael Hannigan, who had been the executive director for 15 years. “It was Hannigan who struck the deal with Snyder to manage the ranch,” The Gazette reported.
The Aspen Valley Ranch’s legacy of serving area residents continues today. The PPCF website calls it “a community resource for education and training programs” and a place for “programs dedicated to outdoor education, outdoor survival, gardening and other pursuits.” It’s also open to hiking and biking on alternating weekdays in the morning hours.
“We want people to enjoy the property. It is a unique space, and we have to manage private property differently than if it were a public park or government-owned space,” states the website.
The ranch foreman these days is Joe McGarry, who, coincidentally, is in a band that performed as part of Mountain of the Sun Festival.
McGarry plays drums for Woodland Park-based band Family Elephant, which performed its danceable blend of rock, blues and funk to the small, hardy crowd that braved the elements at the ranch Saturday.
The audience was a fraction of the hundreds the festival drew in 2016, the last time it was held.
The small turnout and chill in the air didn’t change the amazing performances of the bands ... other than the fact that the musicians had to layer up on stage.
Presented by Rocky Mountain Highway Music Collaborative, the festival featured Joe Johnson & the Country Store Band, Family Elephant and Red Moon Rounder as well as the winners of the Sam Harris Song Writer of the Year awards, Jessa Book and Max Neihof.
The incredible lineup was curated by Nicole Nicoletta, Rocky Mountain Highway executive director. She introduced each band and gave encouraging shoutouts to the attendees who were scattered under blankets and tarps, in camp chairs and under tents throughout the natural amphitheater created by the sloping ranch land.
“The festival is an opportunity for the community to celebrate and highlight artists who are important to our community,” said Sam Clark, who oversees the property for Pikes Peak Community Foundation. “We want to carry on Gordon Jackson’s legacy and hear the great work going on in the Pikes Peak Region.”
Nicoletta said Mountain of the Sun will return next year.
I encourage fans of music and the forest to be there, in any weather.
Courier Editor Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home since 2015. Contact her at michelle.karas@ pikespeaknewspapers.com.