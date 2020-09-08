A non-denominational group of Christian women, Sister Friends celebrates its third anniversary Saturday with a live Zoom appearance of Jackie Green, co-founder of The Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C.
Green, whose husband, Steve, is president of Hobby Lobby, has co-authored “Only One Life,” which she will talk about during her presentation. She will be speaking from her home in Oklahoma City, Okla.
Participants can view the Zoom event at home or at the Colorado Springs Christian School in Woodland Park. “We will be spread out, with people in every other chair,” said Cheryl Birch, who with Diane Skinner, founded the group.
The goal of Sister Friends is to bring women together. “We’re just trying to reach out to women who feel lonely and don’t have connections here,” Birch said. “It’s a time to meet other Christian women, for encouragement and inspiration.”
Skinner added. “A lot of retired women have moved up here and they find things in common, such as skiing, hiking or scrapbooking,” she said. “And they become friends.”
The two met while working with children in Cripple Creek, hosting a concert in the park and providing backpacks for students. “We have a desire to reach out to our community,” Skinner said.
Nine years ago, Birch initiated the Pioneer Pride Store at Cripple Creek-Victor High School. “Students earn bucks to buy jackets, gifts, clothes and food, for instance,” Birch said.
While in-person meetings have not resumed since March, due to the coronavirus, the speaker event offers an in-person option. “People need people,” Skinner said. “We are women of faith who want to connect and have fun, faith and fellowship.”
Sister Friends has scheduled monthly speaker events from 10 a.m. to noon the first Saturday of the month, with the exception of this month (which is the second Saturday). The next one, Oct. 3, will feature Sue Nutman as speaker on the topic of “Setting Free From Emotional Bondage.”
The events feature a resource table that highlights organizations such as Choices, Celebrate Recovery, and the Aspen Mine Center in Cripple Creek.
Saturday’s event is free, open to the public and includes a worship band, refreshments and a Q-and-A session.
For more information, check the website at sisterfriends.co or the Facebook page, Sister Friends bit.ly/31WcRur.