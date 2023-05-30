Eric Murray has been named EMS Executive of the Year by the Plains to Peaks Regional Emergency Medical and Trauma Services Advisory Council.

Director of EMS for Southwest Teller County Emergency Medical Services, Murray accepted the award at the spring conference April 29 in Limon.

Honored for his leadership in the repurposing of the former nursing home in Cripple Creek, Murray helped transform EMS in southwest Teller County.

From small spaces in the city’s fire department on Bennett Avenue to the 18,000 square foot building, the expansion of emergency services under Murray is dynamic and futuristic.

The renovation includes private rooms for the staff, sleeping quarters for Cripple Creek police officers to use for late-night duties or early-morning appointments, for instance, and emergency dispatch backup center.

To top it off, the new headquarters for EMS is a certified Red Cross Shelter.

In addition, Murray helped develop a paramedicine pilot program for residents of southern Teller County. Community paramedics respond to mental-health and substance-abuse emergencies and are part of the MAPs — Mental Health Assessment Program. The pilot program is in partnership with Ute Pass Health Service District.

“Eric is one of the most exceptional EMS directors in the state, a team player and forward thinker,” said Jeremy DeWall, M.D., emergency room physician for UC Health Pikes Peak Regional Hospital and medical director for SWTCEMS.