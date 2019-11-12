“‘Please stop,’ Kelsey Berreth pleaded as she was beaten to death, says witness.” That was the headline Friday in our sister paper, The Gazette.
I was in the newsroom when the reporter who was covering the locally and, safe to say, nationally famous trial called it in Thursday evening. A chill ran down my spine as I conjured in my mind a picture of the pretty young woman who allegedly uttered those final words.
The mystery surrounding Berreth’s Thanksgiving Day 2018 disappearance echoes those we see on ubiquitous crime investigation TV shows such as “Cold Case Files,” “Dateline NBC,” “Unsolved Mysteries,” and “48 Hours.” In fact, the story of Berreth’s disappearance, unfinished as it is, was reported by the latter on Oct. 5.
Like a train wreck, as the saying goes, we can’t take our eyes off of this dangerously close-to-home whodunit.
Charged with six counts, including first-degree murder and solicitation of murder, 33-year-old Cripple Creek native Patrick Frazee is facing life in prison for allegedly beating Berreth, his fiancee, to death.
A year ago, Berreth was living a quiet life in Woodland Park, raising her infant daughter, Kaylee, fathered by Frazee, and working her dream job as a flight instructor. She and Frazee met online in 2016, dated, had a baby and got engaged, but lived separately — he on his ranch in Florissant and she in a Woodland Park condo.
If what Krystal Lee, longtime paramour of Frazee and key defense witness, testified last week is true, last year at this time Frazee was already making plans not for a happily ever after with Berreth, but to end her.
The case has drawn the country’s attention since the fresh-faced Berreth, 29, went missing, last publicly seen Nov. 22 on surveillance camera, pushing a shopping cart through the Woodland Park Safeway with her then-15-month-old daughter in a baby carrier.
Berreth’s mother, who lives in Idaho, reported her missing on Dec. 2 after not hearing from her for several days.
Frazee, who had not reported her disappearance to authorities, claimed he and Berreth had split up. Frazee was arrested a month later on suspicion of first-degree murder and solicitation to commit murder.
His trial began Oct. 28 and continues this week.
It’s easy to be cynical watching these reality shows and their fictional counterparts, like “Law & Order.” “It’s always the husband/lover/boyfriend,” I’ve surmised.
But it was a bit surreal to watch last month’s “48 Hours” episode filmed in the shadow of Pikes Peak, with interviews with Berreth’s family, friends and local law enforcement.
Another explanation of Berreth’s disappearance emerged when investigators tracked down Frazee’s mistress, Lee.
She told authorities that Frazee had confessed to her that on Thanksgiving afternoon he went to Berreth’s home and asked Berreth to blindfold herself with a sweater and (one imagines she saw it as a romantic gesture) guess the fragrance of a scented candle — then beat her to death with a baseball bat.
Prosecutors allege that Frazee then stole Berreth’s phone, gave it to his mistress and directed her to drive it to Idaho, where authorities say she destroyed it. Lee testified in Teller County court on Nov. 7 that, yes, that did happen, after she spent hours cleaning up the murder scene then helped Frazee burn Berreth’s remains and dispose of stuffed animals and toys that had gotten splattered with Berreth’s blood, at his behest.
Berreth’s body has not been found, but, gruesomely, a human tooth fragment was unearthed at the burn scene.
There is Lee’s testimony, which appears to be damaging to Frazee, and there is more testimony to come.
The question that the TV shows and media reports rarely can answer when reporting horrific crimes is “Why?”
Why couldn’t Frazee and Berreth just break up? Why did he have to go to this extreme, if that’s what happened? Why did Lee go along with it?
We probably won’t ever hear his answers to such questions. You know it from the TV shows — he doesn’t have to take the stand.
Homicide is a much more frequent occurrence in nearby Colorado Springs where nearly 20 have been reported so far this year, but you don’t see much national coverage of those. It’s come to be expected in bigger cities, sadly.
However, in Woodland Park, where the chance of becoming the victim of a violent crime is quite low — the current rate is 2.42 per 1,000, per safewise.com — and when it’s a beautiful young woman presumed dead at the hands of her handsome rancher boyfriend, it’s big news.
Like Don Henley sang in the 1982 hit “Dirty Laundry,” “It’s interesting when people die/Give us dirty laundry.”
All eyes will continue to be on this small mountain community as more details become known during Frazee’s trial.
Perhaps we’ll get some answers this week.
