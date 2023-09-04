A sanctuary for the children of Little Chapel of the Hills church in Divide, the murals of Amy Spring create a sense of glory hallelujah! in acrylic and drywall.

Commissioned by Pastor Paul Sabourin, the series of murals begin at the entrance to the hallway of the Kids’ Kingdom.

“The pastor wanted a place where the children could feel happy and comfortable and know that it is a special place,” Spring said.

The hallway murals highlight biblical characters such as David armed with a slingshot in preparation of fighting Goliath. There are landscapes, with trees and flowers, some painted on “pillars” that Spring created with drywall.

Inside the kingdom, the story begins on a peaceful note, with Jesus talking to children, including a baby, under the shade of a tree. The scene moves on to reflect the journey through the Valley of Death, with the Temple of Solomon on a hill in the distance.

For the Beast of Burden, Spring drew inspiration from a Cripple Creek donkey loaded with packs.

For Spring, there is a lesson in the scene. “No matter how big your burdens are, you can keep a happy face,” she said.

The scenes cover the walls of the children’s room, one distinguished by a well, another by baskets of gold, frankincense, and myrrh.

To honor the work of Judi and Ken Hesselberg, founders of the Little Chapel Food Pantry, Spring painted a scene with loaves and fishes.

“They always seem to have enough, no matter how many come,” Spring said. “They are just wonderful people.”

Spring has magical touch with her brush, creating pillars and rocks, each contributing to the sense of place created by the work. With her murals, Spring achieves a sense of peace with the flowers, olive branches and greenery throughout.

In one scene, Spring inscribed the words “I will take refuge in the shadow of His wing.”

To listen to the stories associated with the scenes, children press a button on a video recorder.

A combination of Sabourin vision and Spring ingenuity, the murals were a two-year project for the artist.

“This has been a beautiful experience,” she said.