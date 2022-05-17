Ute Pass Community Paramedic Ryan Brown loaded up the ambulance with a variety of shelf-stable foods, tuna, mac and cheese, vegetables, fruits and, yes, a few chocolate treats.
Brown was part of a kick-off ceremony this month for a program designed to identify food-insecurity issues. The aid in an ambulance starts with a 911 call for a medical or trauma-based emergency, for instance.
“People in rural communities have independent attitudes,” said Lynne Telford, CEO of Care & Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado. “Sometimes when they are in a hunger situation, they don’t seek help. For the people in rural communities who need food this is a great way to do it.”
The program is a collaboration of Care & Share, Ute Pass Regional Ambulance District/Community Paramedics and UCHealth.
“The program provides a detour for some people, particularly those who are living off-the-grid,” said Ron Fitch, CEO of UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital and UCHealth Grandview Hospital. “Or they could have transportation issues. We can can refer them to a primary care doctor.
UCHealth invested $10,000 in start-up funds for the program within the ambulance district in Teller and parts of El Paso, Douglas and Park counties. “Big-picture wise, the Office of Health Care, Policy and Finance is pushing for value-based care to lower the cost of health care,” Fitch said. “Insurance companies are paying based on results.”
Among a menu of options for improvement, the collaborators focused on the social determinants of health care such as housing and food insecurity.
“Our goal is to identify persons who are marginalized for different reasons,” said James McLaughlin, paramedic and and director of Community Paramedicine, which is part of UPRAD. “One of the biggest reasons for marginalization is geographic isolation. Most of our district exists in a food desert.”
The new program fits the district’s goals. “When our paramedics go out on a call and see someone who is experiencing food insecurity, it’s about having a solution right away,” McLaughlin said.
The collaborators view the program as a a first step. “We don’t see this program as a long-term solution but as a way to identify somebody in crisis to empower them with resources,” he said. “It’s a kind of a crisis intervention center where we can start working on the other issues to determine the needs.”
The resources may include the client’s connecting with UCHealth, Teller County Public Health, the Department of Human Services or the Front Range Clinic, for people struggling with substance abuse disorder. “Once you address that hunger, then you can really create a bond that empowers patients to address their medical needs,” McLaughlin said.
Telford added, “We believe that no one should go hungry in America.”.
The target is to reach 500 families in the trial period of three months.
“Not having good nutrition is certainly one of the factors influencing health,” Fitch said.