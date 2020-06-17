The Great Outdoors Colorado board last week awarded a $18,570 grant to Mueller State Park and Colorado Parks and Wildlife to purchase a composting toilet as part of an ongoing project to develop backcountry campsites at the park.
The grant is part of GOCO’s CPW Director’s Innovation Fund, a partnership between GOCO and CPW designed to fund small-dollar, innovative projects across the agency.
Mueller State Park will soon feature two clusters of backcountry campsites designed for backpackers, skiers, snowshoers and equestrians. Each cluster will have one composting toilet to ensure proper disposal of waste. Backcountry campgrounds do not typically feature such amenities, resulting in the need to bury human waste.
These will be the first backcountry campsites in the Southeast Region, and this project has the potential to be implemented at other parks throughout the system.
To date, GOCO has invested more than $10.8 million in projects in Teller County and conserved more than 4,000 acres of land there. GOCO funding has supported Mountain View Adventure Park, Washington Park in Victor, playground improvements at Gateway Elementary, and the conservation of Markus Ranch, among other projects.
GOCO invests a portion of Colorado Lottery proceeds to help preserve and enhance the state’s parks, trails, wildlife, rivers and open spaces. GOCO’s independent board awards competitive grants to local governments and land trusts, and makes investments through CPW.